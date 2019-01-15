Courtney Hadwin & Darci Lynne Farmer Are On ‘AGT: The Champions’

America’s Got Talent has come out with AGT: The Champions, which brings back previous winners and amazing performers to compete, once again on the show. Tyra Banks has taken a break from hosting and Terry Crews has stepped up to the plate, bringing his enthusiasm to the table. All four judges – Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum – have all returned to the panel and they have the power to send contestants through to the next round.

Two of the big contestants who are appearing on the show are the young, unique singer named Courtney Hadwin, and the musical child ventriloquist, Darci Lynne Farmer.

Ahead of her return to the AGT stage, 14-year-old Hadwin revealed that judge Simon Cowell has actually given her a record deal. In an interview with Hollywood Life about the big opportunity, Hadwin further revealed, “In 2019, I am so excited to be able to release my own music and to work on an album. Hopefully, there will be some performances on some big stages in there as well.”

Hadwin also reflected what she loved about being involved with AGT, stating, “I don’t have just one favorite moment from AGT, it’s more like a few. Getting the golden buzzer from Howie was one of them, as I never expected to get on the show let alone get the golden buzzer, so that was like a dream come true. Going through on the public vote in the quarter finals was amazing as it was only the second time that I performed on AGT, and I didn’t know if the public would vote for me so I was so happy and grateful when they did. To be honest though, every part of AGT was a moment that I will never forget.”

As for Farmer, she is actually a winner from AGT and even had her own holiday special on TV in December 2018. For her return to AGT, Farmer brings back her puppet Oscar for her act. According to The Wrap, during her set, Farmer tells the judges, “Well, I always love a good competition, but I missed being on AGT and maybe having a chance to have the ‘World Champion’ title just seemed awesome so …”

Farmer’s act includes her singing through her puppets on stage, which leads many to wonder if she would ever come out with solo music. According to Just Jared Jr., Farmer has hinted at possibly coming out with an album. Farmer revealed, “I’m always going to have the puppets, probably not for the rest of my life, but I’m not going to stop doing ventriloquism anytime soon. I’m just going to add singing, recording songs, and maybe playing in a TV show … Ventriloquism’s always going to be there. It’s got me this far, and I can’t imagine, if I don’t keep working harder, it can’t get me any farther. So, it’s very important to keep it very close, but also explore new things.”

Could Farmer release an album ahead of Hadwin? Which of these two stars could hit the air waves first?