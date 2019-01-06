Is Cynthia Bailey Engaged to Boyfriend Mike Hill?

On Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey has been giving viewers a look at her relatively new relationship with boyfriend Mike Hill. In clips ahead of tonight’s episode, it looks like Bailey and her boyfriend, Mike Hill, may have gotten engaged. So, what’s the deal? Are Bailey and Hill getting married?

Here’s what we know … On January 1, 2019, Bailey posted a photo of herself with Hill on her Instagram account and Hill left a comment that stated, “I’d share any stage with you baby!! #[Altar]Next?”

In November 2018, Hill gave Bailey a “pre-proposal” on the Steve Harvey Show, according to Bravo TV, which is where they actually met. When asked by Harvey whether the two have talked about marriage or not, Hill said, “It’s on the table. It’s gonna happen. I was open to marriage when I came here before, but now she just kicked the door wide open … Steve, we’re going to make that a reality. We’re gonna do that. I do want to marry her one day.”

Bailey’s response was, “I mean, you didn’t just propose, right?,” to which Hill said, “That was a pre-proposal”.

The Steve Harvey Show was most likely taped after Real Housewives had filmed its episode of the two, so we are guessing the couple does not get engaged on tonight’s episode of RHOA. We’re thinking that maybe Hill proposes moving in together or taking some kind of step in the relationship, but maybe it’s not getting married … yet.

After all, Bailey just got divorced from ex-husband Peter Thomas in 2016. So, she may not be ready to jump into another marriage … unless she feels it’s the right move. After all, in 2016, Bailey said that she would never marry again, according to Us Weekly. Bailey stated, “I’m just not wife material. I will never be in a relationship again where it will take a lawyer for me to walk away. I will never marry again.”

From what viewers have seen on RHOA, Bailey and Hill appear to be very happy together, though their relationship has been long-distance up until this point on the show.

Like Bailey, Hill is a single parent. He is a proud father to his two daughters, Ashlee and Kayla, and often makes it a point to sing their praises on his Instagram account. In one post about the two girls, Hill wrote, “The reason why I work, hustle, breathe & pretty much live. They make my heartbeat … in fact, they are my heart. Of the many titles I’ve held in my in life, the title of FATHER is the one I’m most proud of.” Hill also has a habit of praising his lady love, Bailey, on social media.

As for what Hill does for a living, he is a broadcaster on FOX Sports, who has over 20 years in the business, so he is definitely accomplished. He even has two Sports Emmy Awards under his belt. In addition to being involved with FOX Sports, Hill is also the CEO of Thrill of Entertainment, according to his Instagram.