Danielle Staub & Margaret Josephs ‘RHONJ’ Feud: Are They Still Friends?

Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs have not been getting along lately and the drama between them is playing out on the current season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. The two women have been going back and forth, getting on each other’s nerves before Staub’s wedding and then seeming to make up before the big day. However, things are still up and down for the two women, who are no longer as close as they once were — according to Josephs.

“Danielle and I are not as close as we used to be, I only wish her good things. It’s unfortunate,” Josephs told Us Weekly back in November.

Josephs also told the outlet that fans will see the relationship between her and Staub deteriorate on the show. Even still, Josephs said that she wishes the best for her frenemy.

“I mean we live in the same town, so Starbucks is the central location, and we haven’t had any deep discussion … there hasn’t really been much conversation. But I really, in all honesty, I wish her only good things and I don’t want any ill for anybody, I don’t want anybody’s life to unravel,” she explained.

As for the current status of Staub and Josephs’ relationship, the two haven’t shared any new photos together on social media. In fact, save for one photo used as a RHONJ promo, Josephs hasn’t uploaded a picture with Staub in months. The same can be said for Staub’s Instagram, which only includes recent photos of Josephs from Bimini.

Fans of the show will be seeing a bit of a different side of the New Jersey Housewives this season, according to Josephs.

“I think this year you see a lot of family things, you see things that are the most interesting. I think this year it’s a lot more about family, personal stories. I think it’s not petty drama, I think there are some serious issues. I think there’s a lot more fun involved. I think every episode is not some craziness. I think you get a lot of depth this season that you didn’t get last year,” Josephs also told Us Weekly.

The show airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.