David Reid: Who Is ‘The Titan Games’ Series Premiere Contestant?

The Titan Games premieres tonight on NBC, hosted by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The show features 64 “everyday people” whom Johnson chose out of thousands of applicants and refers to as “DJ’s 64.” One of those contestants hoping to come out victorious is US Army veteran David Reid.

When developing the show, Dwayne Johnson told USA Today that in his competitors, he sought “men and women who have overcome odds and challenges in their life.” This was inspired by his own difficult upbringing, that ultimately led him to the major success he has today. So not only will viewers see these competitors test themselves, they will learn their backstories and struggles that brought them to the Titan arena.

According to Men’s Health, Reid’s hometown is Tracy, California, but he currently resides in Selma, Texas. Though he now works as a motivational speaker, he was an army special operations ranger until he stepped on an IED in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan.

Before you cheer on David Reid in NBC’s The Titan Games, premiering on January 3 at 8/7 CT, here’s what you need to know:

He Is a Purple Heart Recipient

After Reid lost his leg in Afghanistan on September 20, 2010, which he refers to as his “alive day.” In a post marking the 8-year anniversary of the date, he wrote “On September 20th 2010 I stepped through a doorway that would change my life forever. The IED may have taken my leg but it did not break my spirit. You can let something like this break you, or you can let it fuel your desire to become a better version of yourself than you ever could possibly imagine.”

With the reflective caption, he shared a photo of his Purple Heart being pinned on by Admiral Mullen, while he lay in his hospital bed. Of his time in service, he said in a separate post ” It was my greatest honor to wear the uniform and despite my injury I have zero regrets and would do it all again.”

Fitness Helped Him Overcome His PTSD

Men’s Health says that “after the blast [Reid] suffered from severe PTSD and used fitness as his outlet to heal. David feels like he died after the injury and he got a second chance at life.”

Now, Reid’s Instagram is full of photos and videos of his workouts, accompanied by motivational captions that open up about the challenges he faced figuring out how to exercise in a way that was best suited to him, and the ways in which he keeps himself mentally strong through exercise.

What Reid Will Have to Do to Become a ‘Titan’

According to USA Today, “Each episode features four female and four male athletes in two rounds of paired battles, with a finale pitting the best of both groups.” In order for Reid to make it to the finale, he must defeat his opponent in his first trial challenge, before becoming the overall male winner in his episode by conquering Mount Olympus. If Reid can do that, he will return to the season’s finale episode and face off against the other remaining male contestants for the title of Titan and a $100,000 prize.

Tune in to The Titan Games on NBC at 8/7pm CT on Thursday nights to see who will become the show’s first Titans.