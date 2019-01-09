This Season’s ‘Deal or No Deal’ Briefcase Models: Who Are the 2018-2019 Case Girls?

Deal or No Deal, hosted by Howie Mandel, returned to television on CNBC with some new twists. What did not change is that the show features 26 numbered briefcase models who, when chosen by contestants, are tasked with delivering the good or bad news about the amount of money their briefcases are holding. Every episode gives a glimpse into the lives and interests of some of the models, and Howie always refers to the women by name.

Here’s what you need to know about the beautiful, talented women behind the cases:

1. Soraya Yd

In addition to modeling and appearing on Deal or No Deal, Soraya is an on-camera host and actress. She is from Queens, New York, and speaks English, Spanish and “portañol” (and is learning Italian).

2. Taylor Clark

Taylor is originally from Kansas, and was a dancer for the Los Angeles Clippers; in 2016, she made the all-star dance team for the NBA All-Stars Games.

3. Katie Luddy

Katie is an artist in addition to acting and modeling, and she really wants to have her art in Art Basel in Miami. She is from Rochester, New York and graduated from the University of Miami.

4. Brenda Lowe

Before Deal or No Deal, Brenda appeared on Survivor: Nicaragua and Survivor: Caramoan – Fans vs. Favorites. She is from Miami, where she owned “one of the first paddleboard businesses.”

5. Lani Baker

Baker is from Oklahoma, and she plays guitar, piano, and ukulele, and she won a Hannah Montana look-alike contest when she was 11.

6. Megan Abrigo

Abrigo has been a case model before; she was case #6 on the original Deal or No Deal from 2005-2009. She’s traveled to almost all 50 states and many countries (she’s from Hawaii), and describes herself as “grounded and curious.”

7. Jordana DePaula

Jordana is from Brazil, and previously appeared on Fox Sports Network. #7 is her lucky number, and one of her biggest dreams is to host a national TV show.

8. Neka Stephens

Like Megan, Neka is also from Hawaii, but she is currently living in Los Angeles and working as a model. She’s engaged to her fiancé, Blake, and is obsessed with karaoke and used to bowl competitively.

9. Patricia Kara

Patricia was a case model on the original primetime and daytime shows, from 2005-2010. Of her favorite part of being on the show, she said “I really love watching the contestants’ lives change for the better!” She also hosts her own blog called “Dish With Tish.”

10. Vaeda Mann

Vaeda competed in the Miss Teen USA competition, representing her home state of Mississippi. If she were a contestant on the show, she says “I would 100% listen to my gut throughout every situation whether it be going for it or playing it safe.”

11. Brittany McGowan

McGowan has a pageant background like Mann: she was Miss Nevada USA in 2015. The two girls have actually worked with each other in the past, and McGowan said that if she had it bring another briefcase model on a deserted island with her, it would be Vaeda.

12. Sarati

Sarati got engaged the day before she got her callback for Deal or No Deal. She’s from Texas, and performed in a music video with Eminem that she says “was about a sensitive subject that made you think.” In a couple of years, she hopes to be a mom.

13. Mahogany Lox

Mohagany is a DJ, singer, and YouTuber with a famous family and over 1 million followers on Instagram. She has a puppy named pockets and a pig named Notorious P.I.G., and performing a world tour as a DJ is on her bucket list.

14. Olga Safari

Olga is from Los Angeles and she speaks fluent English, Russian, and French. If she could, she’d be Hermione Granger from Harry Potter for a day, and she can lick her elbow.

15. Madi Teeuws

Madi is from Texas, and played basketball growing up. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting and modeling, and she works part-time at a marketing agency.

16. Jessica Lee

Jessica was adopted and says she hopes she’ll have the chance to meet her biological parents one day. She says she remembers admiring the briefcase models when she used to watch the original show and says “they’re iconic, like the Rockettes.”

17. Ashley Jones

Jones was a competitive swimmer and ran track and field, and if she weren’t modeling and acting she would be a marine biologist or in fashion design.

18. Elissa Ingrid

Apart from modeling, Ingrid has a solo music career. German was her first language, and she has been self-managing her music career since she was 14.

19. Natasha Ward

Ward is from Portland, Oregon and she cares about fitness and issues that impact the self-image of women and girls. Of the briefcase models, she says Ashley “is the jelly to my crunchy peanut butter.” She lost her brother when she was in high school and she used her faith, education, and commitment to her sport (track) to overcome the tragedy.

20. Amanza Smith

Smith was case #19 in season 4 of the original Deal or No Deal; the first day she worked, someone won $1,000,000, and that’s her favorite memory from the show so far. In addition to modeling, she is an interior decorator and home stager.

21. Malika Miller

Malika is from New Jersey, and says that if she weren’t modeling, she’d be working in PR in New York and starting a business with her brother; she hopes to one day model for Sports Illustrated.

22. Anchal Joseph

Anchal is from Miami, Florida, and she competed on America’s Next Top Model cycle 7. She loves any movie with Tom Hanks in it, and describes herself as “intuitive and unconventional.”

23. Anne Julia Hagan

Hagan competed in the Miss Universe Pageant in 2013, representing her home country Germany. She is a PhD candidate in cultural studies and says that she wants to both teach lectures and host a TV show.

24. Kizzi Barazetti

Kizzi is from London, and she was recently accepted to the London School of Economics to get her master’s degree. She wants to host an online show about cooking vegan food, but once participated in an eating competition where she ate 20 slices of deep pan pizza.

25. Summer Bellessa

Bellessa is a mom of three; her oldest is seven years old. Being on the show, she says “I’m glad I can represent similar women, especially moms, who are creative, and want to continue to do amazing things.”

26. Michelle De Leon

Michelle is from the Philippines and speaks fluent Tagalog. She is on the path to running her own doggy daycare/hotel company, and hopes to check “climbing Mount Kilimanjaro” off her bucket list next year. According to her Instagram, she got engaged this past November.