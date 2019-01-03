‘Deal or No Deal’ Contestant: Who Is Ally Teixeira From ‘Ice Cream Dreams’ Episode?

Ally Teixeira, an entrepreneur from Southern California, competes on tonight’s new episode of CNBC’s Deal or No Deal. The episode is entitled “Ice Cream Dreams,” because Teixeira came to the show with a dream of winning enough money to launch her gluten-free and dairy-free ice cream brand, Karma Ice Kreme. This post contains spoilers from the January 2 episode, which aired on CNBC at 10pm ET.

Texeira graduated from Pepperdine University and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. In addition to being an entrepreneur with an MBA, Teixeira is also an actress. Though some Deal or No Deal promo spells her name “Allie Texeira,” her IMDB page spells it “Ally Teixeira,” and her “Ice Cream Dreams” episode of Deal or No Deal is listed as one of her credits. She previously appeared as “Belladonna” on a 2017 episode of Catfish and has a handful of short film credits. Her husband Jacob, who appeared on the episode to show support for his wife, is on IMDB as an editor and producer; he worked as an assistant editor for the reality television competition Survivor.

During the show, she was also supported on stage by her friend and her Karma Ice Kreme co-founder. Later in the episode, her rescue dog Bellini also made an appearance as Teixeira’s “good luck charm.”

On Instagram, Teixeira advertises that she is also the host of the YouTube show “Vegan on a Jet Plane,” which her husband edits. The show’s description reads “Join Ally Teixeira as she travels the world meeting with chefs, healers, and local food experts. Vegan on a Jet Plane will give you a window into exotic cultures while bringing you the best healthy food this world has to offer!”

Teixeira’s ice cream company, Karma Ice Kreme, is described as “provid[ing] organic, healthy indulgent frozen desserts.” She co-founded the business with Jeanette Murillo. On the company’s “About” page, they say “What makes us unique? We strive to push the boundaries of traditional ice cream flavors. We want to revolutionize the healthy dessert industry with flavors that leave a blossom of flowers, happiness, and good vibrations throughout your body and mind!” On the episode, host Howie Mandel sampled one of the flavors and told the audience (and viewers) that it really was delicious.

Toward the end of the episode, the banker offered $108,000 to Teixeira, but with a twist. Sitting in the audience was Ben Van Leeuwen of the very successful “Van Leeuwen” ice cream company. Ben introduced himself to Teixeira before praising her vegan ice cream and offering her mentorship to help her company get off the ground, if she made a deal with the banker right then and there. After consulting her business partner, Murillo, and her husband, Teixeira took the deal, coupled with Ben’s “invaluable” mentorship.

Tune in to CNBC to watch new episodes of Deal or No Deal on Wednesday nights at 9 & 10pm ET.