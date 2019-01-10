Tonight’s ‘Deal or No Deal’ Contestant: Who Is Shireen Mui?

Deal or No Deal made its return to primetime television on CNBC, hosted by Howie Mandel and featuring 26 briefcase models carrying a money amount anywhere from one penny to one million dollars. Each new episode offers a lucky contestant the opportunity to win up to $1 million, and tonight’s episode features Shireen Mui, a poker-playing aerospace salesperson from Los Angeles, California.

TV Guide’s description for Mui’s episode tonight reads “Poker player Shireen Mui goes all in against The Banker. But it’s The Banker who calls her bluff with a specially crafted poker offer that puts Shireen on the ropes.”

According to promotional videos CNBC released ahead of the episode, when Howie Mandel invited Mui to the stage, she emerged from the audience in a bell-sleeved pink dress and excitedly greeted him. He asked her to tell him (and the viewers) a bit about herself, she revealed “I’m from Los Angeles, I’ve been married for 13 years. I worked in aerospace sales.” Elaborating on her job, she explained that she sells “what holds the plane together… the nuts, bolts, screws, little tiny rivets.”

Mandel asked her what she would do with the million dollars if she were to win it, to which Mui opened up that her dream is to have a safe home and to start a family with her husband. She said “We live in Los Angeles. Earthquake country. They’ve decided that our home needs to be retrofitted, and also that we had mold and asbestos in our walls and they have to take everything out.” After Mandel remarks that that kind of home construction is very expensive, she agreed, adding “we were hoping to adopt a child, and unfortunately our home is not in a condition where we can.”

After knocking two low numbers off the board right off the bat, Mui revealed that though she does not have telepathy, she is a poker player, and she “played in the World Series of poker last year.” Due to that gambling background, she says that she takes risks.

On IMDB, there is a Shireen Mui listed as an actress. Assuming this is the same Mui as the Deal or No Deal contestant, she has seven acting credits in films including Rice on White and Dead Trees. She also appeared as a contestant on two episodes of the TV karaoke singing competition Don’t Forget the Lyrics!

The IMDB page says her maiden name is Nomura, and that’s she’s been married to her husband Eddie since 2005. Eddie also has an IMDB page as an actor; he was also in White on Rice, and appeared in two episodes of Party of Five as “Eddie.”

Deal or No Deal‘s Twitter account asked fans how much money they think Mui will walk away with tonight – everyone thinks she’ll win at least a few hundred thousand dollars, and two viewers think she’ll get the coveted $1,000,000.

