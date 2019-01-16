‘Deal or No Deal’ Briefcase Girls Model in Gorgeous Bikini Photos on Instagram

On CNBC’s reboot of Deal or No Deal, hosted by Howie Mandel, the show keeps tradition by featuring 26 beautiful briefcase models tasked with revealing their numbered case’s monetary amount when called upon by the contestant. This season’s women come from diverse backgrounds and interests and are each accomplished in their own right; the cast includes Ph.D. candidates, recording artists, moms, and pageant title holders.

A handful of famous models and actors were once on Deal or No Deal, including Chrissy Teigen and Megan Markle, so it is no surprise that many of the women currently on the show are pursuing careers in modeling and acting. Their Instagram accounts serve as galleries of beautiful photos from their various modeling jobs and shoots, making it clear that these women are finding success in their fields beyond the exposure that the reality competition show provides.

Here are some of the stunning swimsuit modeling photos that the women have recently shared to social media:

Soraya Yd (#1)

Soraya is a bicoastal actress and model who grew up in Queens, New York. She also works as an on-camera host.

Taylor Clark (#2)

Taylor was a dancer for the Los Angeles Clippers. According to her Instagram, she is with CESD Models in Los Angeles.

Katie Luddy (#3)

Katie is a model with Wilhelmina Models Miami. Apart from modeling and acting, she is also an artist.

Brenda Lowe (#4)

Brenda formerly competed on Survivor, and she is a mom to her little boy.

Megan Abrigo (#6)

Megan was a case model on the original Deal or No Deal; she was on the show from 2005-2009.

Neka Stephens (#8)

Neka moved from Hawaii to Los Angeles to pursue modeling. She works with Premier Models and LA Models Runway.

Vaeda Mann (#10)

When she was younger, Vaeda competed in Miss Teen USA. She now models with Next Models Miami.

Brittany McGowan (#11)

Brittany was Miss Nevada USA in 2015 and is currently modeling professionally.

Sarati (#12)

Sarati is represented for modeling by Otto Models, and she also has a handful of professional acting credits.

Olga Safari (#14)

Olga is from Los Angeles; however, according to her Instagram, she is represented Nationwide as a model. She speaks English, Russian and French fluently.

Madi Teeuws (#15)

Madi graduated from the University of Texas and is represented as a model in Los Angeles, Miami, and London.

Jessica Lee (#16)

Jessica describes herself as an “empath” and says her fun fact is that she can fix “just about anything.”

Elissa Ingrid (#18)

Elissa has a solo music career that she has been managing since she was 14 years old.

Natasha Ward (#19)

Natasha works as a fitness model and has appeared in ads for the athletic brand Athleta.

Malika Miller (#21)

Malika is from New Jersey and one of her goals is to model in Sports Illustrated.

Anne Julia Hagan (#23)

Anne is from Germany and competed in the Miss Universe pageant as Miss Germany. She now lives in Miami and is represented by Wilhelmina Models and MGM Models.

Michelle De Leon (#26)

Michelle is from the Phillippines; according to her Instagram, she currently works with LA Models and IT Model Management.