Demi Burnett’s Mother Is In Prison for Bank Fraud

Demi Burnett, the sweet, bubbly little blonde contestant on this season of The Bachelor, answered a call from a federal prison on the season premiere of the show. So who is Burnett in contact with that’s serving a prison sentence? Her mother, Tina Jean Jordan, who is serving time for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Burnett spoke with her mother about her release date and told the cameras that her mom is “actually going to get out very soon” and she hoped that the next time she sees her would be with Colton Underwood, this season’s bachelor.

Here’s what you need to know about Burnett’s mother:

Jordan Has a History of Breaking The Law, Including Past Charges of Forgery, Grand Theft & Violating Probation

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Jordan was released on November 23, which came shortly after the Bachelor finished filming. She was sentenced to 18 months at FMC Carswell prison in Texas on July 24, 2017, but was able to spend the last six months of her sentence in a halfway house, Life & Style reports.

Jordan’s conspiracy to commit bank fraud wasn’t her first run-in with the law either. According to Life & Style, she also served time back in 2007 for embezzlement, as well as a slew of other charges over the years, including violating her probation, committing grand theft, and committing forgery.

Although Burnett claims she and her mother still have a solid relationship, she admits that she feels closer to her father. “I live with my dad and my stepmom,” she revealed in her intro video. “My dad always had the proper environment for us so we’ve always been with him.”

Burnett Has Already Proven to be the Spitfire “Villain” on This Season of The Bachelor

Despite Burnett’s family drama at home, she hasn’t been letting anything get in the way of her determination to be with Underwood and she has already established herself as the “villain” for this season. She even admitted during the premiere that she “doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty,” and will stop at nothing to get Underwood to pick her.

“My friends and family would describe me as super bubbly and outgoing, a little sassy country girl. I don’t mind getting my hands dirty and having fun,” Demi said on the Bachelor premiere, before adding, “I’ve never had a serious relationship.”

Not only did she drop the prison-mom bombshell on the first episode, she was also the first woman to exit the limos to meet Underwood, and then proceeded to greet him by immediately bringing up his virginity. “So, I have not dated a virgin since I was 12, but I’m excited to give it another shot.” She also later added: “If you’ve only ever had a vanilla cupcake, well, how do you know you don’t like chocolate? How do you know you don’t like strawberry? So you’ve got to try out all the cupcakes first to know what you really want. I’m the damn confetti cake.”

Will Burnett have what it takes to snag Underwood from the other ladies? She’s already shown a fearless side by being the first to ask if she could “steal” Underwood for a second and even though she wasn’t among the first girls Underwood bestowed with roses. What are your thoughts on Burnett’s chances with Underwood, and her mother’s recent release from prison? Let us know in the comments below!

