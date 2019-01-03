DeRon Jenkins & Page Turner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

DeRon Jenkins and Page Turner may no longer be a couple, but that isn’t keeping them from starring in a reality TV series together. That’s right, beginning tonight, the two will pair up for HGTV’s Flip or Flop Nashville.

The 12-episode season will premiere Thursday, January 3, at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV. Here’s what you need to know about the former couple.

1. They Met over a Decade Ago

Fortunately, the couple, who dated for a “very long time”, are still friends.

Jenkins recently told Us Magazine, “The secret is respect and trust. We respect each other… We feel like we both are at the top of our craft. We work well together as far as trusting. I know what she’s gonna do, she knows what I’m gonna do. Our expectations of each other are very realistic. We make it work.”

Turner then added, “We dated for a long time, but we still remained friends. So that’s I think the big difference. We didn’t have this huge blow up where we just stopped speaking and all that drama. We still work together well and make money. [We said], ‘Let’s do that.’”

The couple was able to spend some time apart after their breakup. Turner says, “We needed a break for a couple years. Then we were like ‘All right – we good.'”

2. Deron Played Football at the University of Tennessee

DeRon Jenkins is a former football cornerback in the NFL and Arena Football League. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Over the course of his time with the Baltimore Ravens, he started in 30 out of 63 games. In 2000, Jenkins signed with the San Diego Chargers. He played with them for one season, followed by one season with the Tennessee Titans.

He retired in 2004 after seven years in the NFL.

3. They Are Both Single

Right now, according to US Magazine, Turner and Jenkins are single. They don’t intend on rekindling their romance. Turner tells US Magazine, “I think we’re in such a great place right now. We work really well together.”

The couple may not be romantically involved anymore, but they’re ready to build homes together for the new season. They say being optimistic is key to their successful working relationship.

Page tells HGTV, “I find these awful, crappy homes and [DeRon] kind of side-eyes me a little bit. I’m like, ‘You can do it! You can figure out an extra two or three bathrooms, you know, in a three bedroom, one bath… [W]e find these awful properties that we know we can just turn into gems for the next buyer.”

In the words of HGTV, their chemistry survived their split.

4. Page Is a Real Estate Broker and Vision Building Strategist

According to her LinkedIn, Page is a CEO, entrepreneur, host, and real estate broker at Page Turner Unlimited.

Her LinkedIn page states that she has had over 15 years of experience in the business of marketing and fulfilling people’s dreams when it comes to home ownership.

Prior to working at Page Turner Unlimited, Turner worked at eXp Realty, and KMM.

5. They Met on the Job

According to Romper, Page and DeRon met on the job. The outlet reports that the two met while Page was showing a client a house that DeRon was working on.

She was his real estate agent before the two started dating. Eventually, they decided to part ways. But when Page received an email from HGTV asking if she knew any married couples in Nashville where one partner was a realtor and the other was a contractor, she thought she and DeRon could be a good match.

Speaking about the show, which was originally named Joined at the Flip, DeRon explains, “Yeah, you’ve got to have some entertainment in between, but the reality is the audience wants to see a good real estate agent find a property, a great contractor to complete the renovations, make it beautiful, make it special, and the house sells.” He continues, “That’s the basis of the show. Everybody wants to see a good before, during, and after shot on the houses.”