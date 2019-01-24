Did Archie Die on ‘Riverdale’? [SPOILERS]

Last week on Riverdale, fans were left with a huge cliffhanger. It looked like Archie died when Season 3 Episode 9 ended. Did he?

Spoilers below for only the first few minutes of tonight’s episode.

No, Archie did not die on Riverdale last week. In fact, when the show picked up this week, there wasn’t even a moment when viewers were left to wonder what happened. Last week, it looked like Archie was dead after a bear attack. He was lying on his bed in the woods, covered in blood, his eyes staring open like he was dead.

Archie, welcome to the final show,

Hope you're wearing your best clothes.#riverdale pic.twitter.com/sPX5iz6t7I — Luiza Silwa (@MariaLuiza28059) January 17, 2019

His dog didn’t seem too worried though, as some fans pointed out.

#Riverdale

Archie: is actually dying Archie’s dog, not understanding the severity of the situation: pic.twitter.com/4egM9b5st4 — Chughtai (@ryanshugshai) January 17, 2019

But Archie didn’t die.

The episode opened with Jughead saying that Archie died, but then he quickly clarifies to indicate that the “old Archie died.”

Me the first minute of Riverdale when Jughead said Archie died #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/4E4q9CCQYN — Caroline Cronin (@CarolineCroninn) January 24, 2019

By the time tonight’s episode starts over, Archie is healthy again, with just a little pain from his bear attack, and he returns to Riverdale.

We all think Archie is dead but we all know next episode is going to start with him being revived #Riverdale — łea (@dontbearuel) January 17, 2019

Nothing’s changed. Hiram could still be after him. But now that he’s been attacked by a bear, he feels like he’s ready to face Hiram. Archie tells his dad that he didn’t remember much, just that he woke up in the hospital and realized he couldn’t keep running.

So Archie just moves back to Riverdale? What the hell was the point of him even leaving #Riverdale — Steven 🇺🇾 (@stevebo) January 24, 2019

Some fans are disappointed we didn’t get to see more of that bear attack.

There have been many disappointments over the course of the 3 seasons of #Riverdale but I have to say the biggest one yet is Archie being attacked by a bear OFF SCREEN — Saranda (@sarandasghost) January 24, 2019

Riverdale has been putting off fans a bit lately with the way they handle misleading cliffhangers. The midseason hiatus involved a cliffhanger with a town quarantine and a spreading seizure sickness. But when the season picked back up, the quarantine was already over and resolved, much like Archie’s near-death this week.

However, despite the misleading cliffhanger, fans are glad that Archie isn’t actually dead, and we’ll get to see more of his adventures in the rest of this season. It’s nice to have him back with the rest of the cast.