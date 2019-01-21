Dina Lohan Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former dancer Dina Lohan, who rose to fame as the “momager” to her famous daughter Lindsay, has a net worth that’s in the red—negative $1.3 million, to be exact.

Lohan, who will appear on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother premiering tonight, has been on multiple reality shows prior to entering the BB house. Seeing as her net worth is in the hole, she could probably use the $250,000 grand prize that the show’s winner will take home on finale night.

Here are five fast facts you need to know about Dina Lohan.

1. Lohan Supposedly Gave Up Her Own Career for Motherhood

Donata Melina Nicolette “Dina” Lohan was born in New York City but is renowned around Long Island for being the mom of a celebrity child. Lohan is said to have given up professional dancing and acting for motherhood, and later, to manage the career of her super-famous daughter, Lindsay.

Lohan is sometimes known as “The White Oprah” due to the fact that she loves to talk and help her daughter and her friends with problems. “I love to talk,” Dina told Star. “Lindsay’s friends call me ‘The White Oprah’ because they all come to me with their problem. I’m like the mom of these kids in the business!”

2. Lohan Lost Her Long Island Mansion to Foreclosure

On April 25, 2018, Dina Lohan officially lost her Long Island mansion to foreclosure. Dina had been battling with a bank over the home for several years having bought the house in 2004 for $650,000. She later then took out $1.3 million worth of loans, most of which is still hanging over her head.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lohan owed exactly $1,492,784.21 on the two-story home, stemming from the loan she reportedly borrowed against the property. In 2013, JPMorgan Chase claimed that she “failed to comply with the conditions of the mortgage…by failing to pay portions of principal, interest or taxes, assessments, water rates, insurance premiums, escrow and/or other charges.”

3. Lohan Has Appeared in Multiple Reality Shows…Most of Which Were Centered Around Her Children

In 2008’s Living Lohan most of the focus was on Lohan and her young daughter Aliana’s attempt to break into show business. Lindsay didn’t participate in the show and it was canceled after just one season. After that, she appeared in Lindsay, a series that aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network that chronicled Lindsay Lohan’s rehabilitation and recovery following a rough patch in her personal life and career.

In 2016, Lohan appeared on Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn, where she and her now ex-husband Michael attempted to hash out their differences.

As for future reality TV projects, Dina is eyeing Dancing With the Stars.

“I’d love to do Dancing With the Stars,” she told ET. “My mother, we watch that show all the time. I get nervous for the performers though. I taught dance too, so I get a little nervous for them. My mother’s like, ‘They get hurt on that show. You’re gonna get hurt.’”

4. Lohan’s Separation and Divorce Made Tons of Headlines in the Media

Michael Lohan — It's My Fault Lindsay's Screwed Up … And Dina's Too http://t.co/qc9mKvp5yd — TMZ (@TMZ) September 25, 2013

In 2005, the Lohan parents signed a separation agreement, later finalizing their divorce in 2007. The relationship continues to be contentious and makes headlines to this day.

5. Lohan Claims She Worked as a Rockette, But Receipts Remain Unfound

If Dina Lohan can lie about being a rockette, I can too. — Bz. Feltz. (@BrittieRose) November 28, 2013

Lohan claims she worked as a Rockette, but as The New York Post found in 2007 and ABC News later reported, Radio City has no record of Lohan ever being involved in their corporation.