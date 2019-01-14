‘Dirty John’ Season 2: Is the Show Canceled or Renewed?

With season 1 of the Bravo limited series Dirty John coming to a close, fans are hoping for a season 2. But, with a deadly ending involved in the mini-series, is it even possible? According to TV Series Finale, the Bravo network ordered two seasons for the show, right off the bat.

Dirty John showrunner Alexandra Cunningham, revealed that Dirty John is based on the articles and podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, according to Deadline.

For those who can’t wait for a season 2, a documentary titled Dirty John: The Dirty Truth is airing on January 14, 2018, on the Oxygen network. It is a companion docuseries investigating, which has been filmed through the eyes of those he deceived. Frances Berwick, President, Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, stated, “For the Bravo audience, it’s a chillingly relatable story of love, manipulation and survival that dovetails nicely with our other original scripted series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Imposters. For Oxygen, it joins a roster of exclusive access, high-stakes premium content that the network is becoming known for among true crime enthusiasts.”

Before we get into further details on what’s in store for season 2 of Dirty John, fans should be warned that the below information contains major spoilers about the ending of season 1. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know the outcome of season 1.

With that out of the way, those who know the ending of Dirty John, know that John Meehan, the star villain of the series, dies at the end. So, how would it even be possible to have a second season? According to Bustle, season 2 would be a different, “self-contained story”. Further details would be released at a later date.

When asked details about season 2, Dirty John actress Connie Britton revealed to The Wrap that, “I actually haven’t even really had a conversation about that. But that is going to be a completely different story.”

As for where the real people from Dirty John are today, obviously, John Meehan has died.

Debra Newell’s mother, Arlane, is still alive and attended the show’s premiere with her daughter and grand-daughter, Terra, according to TV Guide. Today, Debra lives in Las Vegas. Her daughter, Terra, is a blogger and still has her dog Cash, who helped save her life when she was attacked by John Meehan. Terra reportedly suffers from PTSD, as a result of Meehan’s attack on her and her killing him in self-defense. Debra’s daughter Jacqueline, who is called Veronica on Dirty John, now runs Debra’s shop in California, since she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.