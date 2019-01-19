What’s New in Disney Parks? ‘Potion Purple’ Treats & Merchandise Are Instagram Perfect

To celebrate the new year, Walt Disney World and Disneyland have released a new collection of merchandise and menu items in a color they’re calling “Purple Potion.” The Instagrammable sweets and products can be found in various locations around the resort, and are meant to complement the release of the new “Potion Purple Mouse Ear headbands.”

According to Disney Parks Blog, the treats and merchandise were available in Walt Disney World starting January 7, and in Disneyland as of January 11. The new color is a celebration of the 2019 new year, and no “end date” has been announced for these items.

They’ve created a number of vibrant purple cupcakes in unique flavors, including a purple swirl vanilla cupcake stuffed with cotton candy topped with cotton candy buttercream, chocolate glitter ears, and shimmer chocolate crispy pearls, which can be found in the food courts at Port Orleans, and a purple Minnie Mouse cupcake with ruffled frosting at Captain Cooks in the Polynesian Resort. The most intricately decorated cupcake option, however, is the African Violet Cupcake, found in The Mara at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. The cupcake is decorated with sugar violet flowers and leaves and is a vanilla cupcake with berry medley preserves topped with chocolate buttercream.

Following in the footsteps of Disney’s “Rose Gold” churro is the Purple Churro, coated in purple sugar. You can find it in Critter Country in Disneyland Park.

One of the cutest and most photogenic “Potion Purple” offerings is the purple glove macaron, shaped like Mickey Mouse’s glove. It has blackberry and currant buttercream and a blackberry-currant jam center and can be found in Disneyland Park’s Jolly Holiday Bakery Café and Disney California Adventure Park at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream/Fiddler and the Fifer & Practical Café.

For a complete list of the Potion Purple food and drink offerings, and where to find them, click here.

For a longer-lasting purple purchase, there are a number of new merchandise items to pair with the glittery Potion Purple ears. The Potion Purple Spirit Jersey is a popular choice; it features a sparkly “D” icon on the front and the Disney resort logo across the back. They are also selling a sparkly Loungefly Potion Purple Mini Backpack with Mouse ears, a “Vacation Mode” water bottle, and a purple Mickey phone case.

Using the hashtag “#PotionPurple,” many Disney-goers have been sharing their own photos with the purple products and snacks on social media. One happy guest shared a photo of the blackberry Minnie cake pop, praising its flavor and saying “I do not normally jump on all of these color bandwagons (rose gold, millenial pink, etc.) but POTION PURPLE WAS MADE FOR ME.” On @thewdwcouple’s Instagram, they shared a series of photos and review of all of the Potion Purple treats they tried.

If you are planning a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida or Disneyland in California, keep an eye out for all of the Potion Purple goodies there for you to enjoy.