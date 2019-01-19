‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4,’ Episode 6: Which Queen is Returning to the Competition? (Live Recap)

Last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4, Mama Ru made a jaw-dropping twisty announcement: No one was eliminated from the competition and All Stars rules were suspended “until further notice”—but what does that mean!? On tonight’s episode, we’re about to find out.

A cryptic mirror message in the Werk Room told the ladies, “Get ready to lip-synch for your life, life, life, life!” Will the queens have to throw down in a Royal Rumble-style lip-synch? Will an already eliminated queen return to the competition? (DUH.) Let’s find out who, what, where, and why as we recap tonight’s Drag Race shenanigans live—refresh for updates!

The queens come face to face with their eliminated counterparts, and Farrah Moan tells the shocked contestants that RuPaul told them they’d have a chance to come back into the game.

“I’m clutching my pearls, bitch,” says Trinity the Tuck. So are we, Trinity. So. Are. We.

Monet and Manila reveal that they were both going to eliminate Valentina had they been given the chance, and Valentine is more than shook…she’s feeling some kind of way.

Latrice confesses that she didn’t feel that Monique’s reasoning for sending her home was sincere, saying that she knew Monét was Monique’s Season 10 friend. Monique tells Latrice that there was no shade whatsoever in the decision, but Monét had a better report card at the time. (#TRUTH) Latrice still seems bitter, though she’s trying to play it otherwise.