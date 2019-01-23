Drop the Mic 2019 Stars Perform Method Man’s ‘Bring the Pain’ [WATCH]

Drop the Mic season three returns on Wednesday, January 23 at 10/9c on TNT. Only on TNT can you find the likes of Hailey Bieber, the Muppets, Kevin Smith, several Orange is the New Black stars, a whole host of Glee veterans, and more rapping Method Man’s “Bring the Pain.”

In the exclusive video below, participants from the new season of Drop the Mic come together for an ensemble performance of the iconic Method Man song. The Drop the Mic hosts, Method Man and Hailey Bieber, even jump in the fun.

Check out the epic compilation of some of 2019’s upcoming Drop the Mic rappers:

Drop the Mic kicks off tonight with a fight between SNL alums Taran Killam and Rob Riggle, followed by a battle of the ages when LGBTQ icon and activist Boy George faces off with Orange Is The New Black‘s Laverne Cox.

The musical competition series, which spawned from a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden and previously on TBS, pits actors, sports stars, musicians and comedians against each other in rap battles. Previous guests have included comedian Seth Rogen, Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, actress Molly Ringwald and many more. At the end of each head-to-head match, the studio audience votes to help determine the winner, but the final decision is up to Method Man.

The series is a hit sensation with over a half-billion social media views since it first aired, and with the upcoming lineup for this season, that number will definitely rise.

Check out this season’s lineup below, courtesy of Democrat-Herald:

Lonzo Ball vs. T-Pain, Mark Cuban vs. Rusev and Lana, Taran Killam vs. Rob Riggle, Boy George vs. Laverne Cox, Kevin Smith vs. Jason Mewes, The Muppets Matchup (which includes Miss Piggy and Beaker battling against Kermit the Frog and Pepé the King Prawn), Jack Osbourne vs. Kelly Osbourne, a Lost Reunion Battle with Daniel Dae Kim, Josh Holloway and Harold Perrineau, a Glee Reunion Battle featuring Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr. and Becca Tobin against Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz and Heather Morris, Kat Graham vs. Shameik Moore, Danielle Brooks vs. Jussie Smollett, Jason Mitchell vs. Adina Porter, Mike Colter vs. NE-YO, Mel B vs. La La Anthony, Christina Milian vs. Ashlee Simpson, Jason Biggs vs. Eddie Kaye Thomas, David Faustino vs. Joey Lawrence, Nikki Glaser vs. Brad Williams, The New Day vs. SWV and Clay Aiken vs. Ian Ziering.

Drop the Mic debuted on American cable network TBS on October 24, 2017, with Joshua Silverstein providing original beats for each rap battle and writers from The Late Late Show providing the lyrics. When the show first aired, it was announced that James Corden would not be involved in an on-camera capacity but would instead serve as executive producer with his CBS late-night partner Ben Winston and Jensen Karp.

Tune in tonight at 10/9c on TNT to catch Taran Killam and Rob Riggle face off, followed by Boy George and Laverne Cox on Drop the Mic.

READ NEXT: Gillette Ad: Best Twitter Memes, Comments & Reactions

