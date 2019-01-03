Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Age, Height & Weight: How Old & Tall Is He?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new reality television competition, The Titan Games, premieres on NBC tonight. The 10-episode show features 64 contestants, who Johnson refers to as the “DJ 64;” NBC says that the competition “will offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart.”

Johnson told USA Today that he came up with the idea after ““looking for a series we could create to give a platform to really good athletes. And what was out there inspiring us was ‘American Ninja Warrior.'” The challenges the competitors face are inspired both by his own workouts and a few crazier ideas he had while under the influence of tequila.

While “DJ’s 64” are meant to be everyday people with diverse backgrounds and jobs, they have to be in great physical shape in order to withstand The Titan Games challenges and share a common dedication to extensive strength and fitness training. As their fearless leader, mentor, and competition host, Johnson size and strength are to be admired and if you’re a fan of the show, you might be wondering where Johnson’s age, height, and weight measure up to the competitors he hand-picked for the first season of his show.

Dwayne Johnson is 46 years old; according to his IMDB page, he was born on May 2, 1972. Men’s Health’s profile on The Titan Games‘ contestants revealed that most competitors are in their mid to late 20’s, making Johnson older than many of the “DJ 64;” however, the show’s oldest competitor is 50 years old.

According to Heightline.com, Johnson is 6’5″; CelebrityInside.com reports the same. If you’re interested in comparing him to similarly-sized actors, John Cena is 6’0″, as is Vin Deisel; Arnold Schwazzenegger is 6’1″.

Though Celebrity Inside says that Johnson’s weight is 260 pounds, this must be considered an approximation, especially since Johnson’s job and various roles he plays require him to put on and take off weight rather quickly. While filming for Hobbs and Shaw, he shared a photo of himself with a full pizza on Instagram, writing “Got the glorious text from my strength & conditioning coach @daverienzi that read “DJ, need a mid week carb up for your big scenes tomorrow. Eat a pizza and send me your pics in the morning” to which I responded – Watch. This. We’re having fun strategically manipulating my diet/body for shooting HOBBS & SHAW (my Fast & Furious spin-off film) and I love these midweek pizza carb ups like a drunk loves free peanuts.”

Be sure to watch Dwayne Johnson host NBC’s The Titan Games on Thursdays at 8/7pm CT, beginning tonight with a 2-hour premiere episode.