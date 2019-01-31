GUHH: Egypt Dating Triangle with Sam & Lil Twist

Egypt Criss Criss is trying to make a name for herself and break out in the music industry. She is the daughter of Sandra “Pepa” Denton from Salt-N-Pepa and rap icon Treach from Naughty By Nature. (WeTV/AMC Networks) Criss is trying to make a name for herself and break out in the music industry. She is the daughter of Sandra “Pepa” Denton from Salt-N-Pepa and rap icon Treach from Naughty By Nature. (WeTV/AMC Networks)

Egypt Criss has been dating boyfriend Sam for the past few seasons of Growing Up Hip Hop, but it appears that rapper Lil Twist has plans to make a move on Egypt. During a book signing, Twist showed up and made Sam increasingly nervous. The latter kept saying that he could tell Twist was “prepared for something.” Read on to learn about the potential love triangle below.

Lil Twist, born Christopher Lynn Moore, has previously stated that he thinks Egypt is cute and believes he “fits the part more.” The sneak peak for tonight’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop shows that Sam and Lil Twist nearly come to blows over Egypt. In the clip, Sam is told about Twist’s advances. “I’m pretty sure he said it cuse he don’t care if people know,” the partygoer revealed. “Twist thinks that Egypt is cute. But the only reason I wanna put this on the table is because I already knew you was already upset.”

Sam explained his side of the story, criticizing Lil Twist for being fake around him. “He’s met me, seen me, shook my hand,” he said. “And they if he got the nerve to go and talk around, then at that point its like I’m going to kick your f**king teeth in.” “I like Sam but he should relax,” another cast member explained. “You should know that if your girl is with you then she’s with you and if another man calls her pretty it’s a compliment. Thanks bro, keep it moving.”

Twist has a long and detailed history of dating fellow celebrities. According to Who Dated Who, he dated actress Paige Hurd from 2010 to 2012, models Chantel Jeffries and Ashley Moore in 2012 and 2013 respectively, and Kylie Jenner in 2014. Twist is one of the latest additions to the Growing Up Hip Hop cast alongside Lil Eazy-E, the son of the late, great Eazy-E.

Sam Has Butted Heads With Egypt’s Mom Sandra Denton On Several Occasions

Sam and Egypt have been dating since January 2018, and have regularly posted photos of each other on their social media accounts. Egypt posted a photo of Sam along with a caption for their six month anniversary. “@sammattick thank you for this beautiful surprise 😍🙊. No one has ever gone far and beyond for me like the way you have and I’m just so grateful to call you mine,” she wrote. “I love you Puddin and Happy 6 Month Anniversary.”

Sam and Egypt have tried to elope together, and have continued to tease the possibility of marriage throughout their stay on the series, but those close to them are skeptical. Egypt’s mom, Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton, has clashed with Sam on numerous occasions.