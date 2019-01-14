Who Is Elyse Dehlbom on ‘The Bachelor’?

Elyse Dehlbom is ready to put it all on the line for love on this season of The Bachelor.

Along with 29 other contestants, the 31-year-old is vying for the heart of bachelor Colton Underwood. What do we know about Elyse? Where’s she from?

Read on for details.

Elyse is a makeup artist who lives in Arizona. She has an impressive Instagram following of 12.6k followers.

Chris Harrison has teased that Elyse becomes somewhat of the “mom of the group” this season on the show. He adds that no one should underestimate Elyse this season.

According to her ABC Bio, Alyse grew up outside of Anchorage in Alaska. She spent her childhood ice skating and snowmobiling and later relocated to Arizona.

In her downtime, she enjoys hiking, reading, and spending time with friends over “good food and wine.”

A fun fact about Elyse? She has never been out of the country.

According to criminal case records from 2015, Dehlbom was once arrested for driving under the influence. In Touch Weekly adds that she pled not guilty to the charge but was found guilty and sentenced to a fine of $1,000.

Her other arrests were for driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

It’s unclear if Elyse will share her history of these arrests with Colton.

Other than the aforementioned facts, little is known about Elyse. As usual, we can expect to get better acquainted with the bachelor contestant as time goes on on the show.

And will she be a match for Colton? Colton is five years younger than Elyse, but it has yet to be seen if that will pose an issue for the two of them.

As most people know, Colton was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was raised in Illinois. A former NFL player, he played football in college at Illinois State University for the Illinois State Redbirds. In 2014, he was signed to the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He went on to spend the next two years with the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, and the Raiders’. In August 2016, he was released by the Raiders.

Not long after, Underwood found himself on Becca Kufrin’s season of the bachelor. He made it to hometown dates before being eliminated. On Bachelor In Paradise, Colton was in a relationship with Tia Booth. The two led an on-and-off again relationship before calling it quits.

Colton opened up about his virginity in a recent interview. Asked by The Hollywood Reporter why he was exploiting his virginity, Colton said, “I don’t mind making light of it and having fun with it — I can roll with the punches… I’m used to locker room banter, and I can have fun with that side of things. Of course night one was maybe over the top, but it was also nice to have those jokes and be able to laugh and smile. That first night can be nerve-wracking and overwhelming, so moments like that have allowed me to stay loose and in the moment.”