Ensign Turco (Kyra Santoro) Returns to ‘The Orville’: Here’s When We’ve Seen Her Before

Enisgn Turco, played by Kyra Santoro, is returning to The Orville tonight. Technically, she was actually on the episode last week at Bortus’ party. But a lot of viewers missed her. Here’s a quick refresher about when we’ve seen her before.

Ensign Turco last appeared on the episode Mad Idoltary in Season 1, before returning for All the World Is Birthday Cake last week and then tonight’s episode.

She originally appeared in the cold open of Mad Idolatry.

Fans thought this was just a cameo, where she played an ensign in a relationship with John Lamarr. She was seen barely clothed in his quarters. Apparently this was her first acting role where she wasn’t portraying herself. But now it appears that she’s part of The Orville crew and we’ll see her from time to time. Last week, we saw John greeting her, so it’s even possible that they’re still together (or, at the very least, are now friends.)

For some fans, she was the highlight of the episode Mad Idolatry.

So far the takeaway from this #TheOrville episode are the stunning Ensign Turco and high stakes hot potato. — Chris C. (@CubedLink) December 8, 2017

Hey @SethMacFarlane how about making that gorgeous Ensign Turco a regular? @kyrasantoro #TheOrville — Team Yui Loon 🇬🇧 (@TeuchterLoon) December 8, 2017

In real life, Santoro is a famous model. She was featured in the 2016 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, and signed with Newmark Models and Osbrink Talent Agency. She’s from Calabasas, California.

She’s appeared on a number of TV shows as herself, including Frankie’s Bikinis, #ThisIsCollege, Pop Trigger, Home & Family, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Revealed.

We’ll update this story with more details after tonight’s episode airs.