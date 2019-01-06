Eric and Leida from ’90 Day Fiance’ Continue Feud With Eric’s Daughter Tasha

Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha, from 90 Day Fiance, have been one of the most watched couples of the season, particularly because of the explosive fighting going on between Leida and Eric’s middle daughter, Tasha. And, the feud continues both on and off the show, as the tell-all airs tonight, on January 6, 2019.

Eric’s ex-wife, Tania, with whom he shares three daughters, recently weighed in on the fall out of Eric and their two eldest children. According to Soap Dirt, Tania told YouTuber Auntie’s Advice that Eric didn’t have problems with his children until Leida came into the picture. There have been rumors that the feud Eric and Leida have with Eric’s family is faked for TV, but members of Eric’s family have denied the claims. In Touch Weekly reported that Tasha addressed these rumors on her Instagram, writing, “It honestly hurts more than almost anything that you guys really think that I would fake losing my family.”

On tonight’s tell-all episode of 90 Day Fiance, Tasha videos in to talk with Leida and her now-estranged father, but the fighting continues. Some of the other cast members sound off in favor of Tasha and against Leida. Steven Frend is the most vocal and recently dished on social media about his opinion changing about Leida after the tell-all because he disapproved of her treatment of Tasha.

Soap Dirt has reported that Eric and Leida have accused the TLC network of ruining their reputations and their lives because of their portrayal on the show.

Eric and Leida blame TLC for damaging their reputations #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/AQqBFXcVBW — 90 Day Fiance Tea (@90dayfiancetea) January 2, 2019

Recently, Eric’s daughter Tasha spoke out about being cut off from some of her family on her Instagram story. In Touch Weekly reported that Tasha wrote, “I can fake a smile. I can fake being friendly. But you know what I can’t fake? I can’t fake the tears, heartbreak, and anxiety attacks. I can’t fake keeping people up at night because I’m so hurt I’m physically SCREAMING as the tears stream down my face.” She continued, writing, “I can’t fake going to the hospital for stressing myself so sick and being so depressed I stopped eating for almost two weeks. I can’t fake ripping my hair out and punching my desk because I don’t get what I did to deserve this.”

90 Day Fiance fans have spoken out against Leida and Eric over their treatment of Tasha and have even threatened the couple. According to Soap Dirt, this has caused the couple to publicly quit the show. In an Instagram video, Leida exclaimed, “I didn’t sign up for this. We didn’t know they going to portray us that bad.” She then wrote online, “No we won’t be on the next season. Sharp [the production company that shoots 90 Day Fiance] doesn’t care about the death threats … We will deal with everything on our own.”

Starcasm has reported that Eric and Leida are still together and they have gotten married. Starcasm reported that Eric and Leida’s wedding took place on November 30, 2017, in Indonesia, so it has apparently been an official union between the two for quite some time.