Ex on the Beach: Live Recap of Tonight’s Episode

Ex on the Beach airs tonight at 8/7c with an all new episode. MTV describes the drama-filled reality show as “A group of famous singles [who] head to a tropical island for a chance at love — but paradise doesn’t last long when the stars’ former flames wash ashore to break up their good time.”

Ladies, don't let two guys fall in love with you…It won't end well! 😅 | Things are getting MESSY on an all new #ExOnTheBeach TONIGHT at 8/7 @MTV 👏 pic.twitter.com/IVGhOfcgj8 — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) January 17, 2019

Romeo Miller hosts the show while celebs from Teen Mom, Bad Girls Club, The Bachelorette, The Challenge and more decide whether to “stick with their exes or move on without them.” Many of the celebs have been looking for love in all the wrong places and are hoping to either rekindle the flame with an ex, or meet “the one” for the first time on the show.

For those who aren’t familiar with the reality show, check out MTV’s synopsis below:

10 Reality celebs think they’re on a sexy getaway but paradise turns into a nightmare when their exes start emerging from the beach (among other surprises) to ruin their good time. Will they spark old flames or open old wounds? The cast of exes includes reality TV stars and professional athletes.

.@morgan_willett is coming clean to @Jay__Qs about her kiss with @coreybrooks34, and it looks like Jay can't handle the truth! 😱 | You don't want to miss an all new #ExOnTheBeach this Thursday, at 8/7 @MTV! pic.twitter.com/zpV4KtycAT — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) January 15, 2019

Tonight’s episode description reveals that the Ex on the Beach cast are in for a night filled with drama. “The house celebrates Farrah’s return for court. Jealousy sparks a physical confrontation when an intimate truth is revealed. Something unexpected happens at elimination.” Another clip of the episode shows Morgan struggling to keep her kiss with Corey a secret from Jay, as well as the arrival of Nurys’s ex, which causes even more drama between the cast.

The episode was full of drama, with Corey stealing a kiss from Morgan, causing Jay to lose his temper and attack Corey. Morgan had already been feeling torn about her feelings for both men, and although she seemed to have a closer connection with Jay, her kiss with Corey confused her even more.

“My life’s a mess,” Morgan told Corey, right after he landed the kiss. “Part of me is like, ‘Oh my God! Finally,'” Morgan revealed in a solo interview. “And at the same time, I have Jay, who is still in the back of my head.”

My bio reads the following…. pic.twitter.com/MCHYFYRD3Z — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) January 18, 2019

All drama with Morgan aside, there were some awe-inspiring moments throughout the episode as well. With Farrah facing charges of battery, trespassing and resisting arrest following an altercation with a hotel guest and security at Beverly Hills Hotel in June, she had to take a short break to head to court. Farrah was visibly nervous and told the cameras that she wished her castmates could come with to support her while she faced the judge.

“I wish the whole house could come to court,” she told the cameras. “I actually feel like that’s what I need and the support I need and would make me feel better at this point.” She added: “I’m stressed out. I have a cold sore and stuff. This stuff really affects me when I go to court.”

However, Farrah’s housemates came through in support of their friend and fellow cast member, and threw her a “Free Farrah” party, complete with shirts featuring her mugshot and a chant. “All I have to say is I love this house,” she told the cameras.

I don't care if I get in trouble for a parking ticket, my friends better throw me a #FreeFarrah party like this! With @MTV_NellyT stripping! 💅 #ExOnTheBeach pic.twitter.com/HVutDSyORM — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) January 18, 2019

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV Thursday nights at 8/7c. Tune in to continue following the romance and drama of season two.

