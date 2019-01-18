Ex on the Beach: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight? [LIVE UPDATES]

Ex on the Beach airs tonight at 8/7c with an all new episode. MTV describes the drama-filled reality show as “A group of famous singles [who] head to a tropical island for a chance at love — but paradise doesn’t last long when the stars’ former flames wash ashore to break up their good time.”

Ladies, don't let two guys fall in love with you…It won't end well! 😅 | Things are getting MESSY on an all new #ExOnTheBeach TONIGHT at 8/7 @MTV 👏 pic.twitter.com/IVGhOfcgj8 — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) January 17, 2019

Romeo Miller hosts the show while celebs from Teen Mom, Bad Girls Club, The Bachelorette, The Challenge and more decide whether to “stick with their exes or move on without them.” Many of the celebs have been looking for love in all the wrong places and are hoping to either rekindle the flame with an ex, or meet “the one” for the first time on the show.

For those who aren’t familiar with the reality show, check out MTV’s synopsis below:

10 Reality celebs think they’re on a sexy getaway but paradise turns into a nightmare when their exes start emerging from the beach (among other surprises) to ruin their good time. Will they spark old flames or open old wounds? The cast of exes includes reality TV stars and professional athletes.

.@morgan_willett is coming clean to @Jay__Qs about her kiss with @coreybrooks34, and it looks like Jay can't handle the truth! 😱 | You don't want to miss an all new #ExOnTheBeach this Thursday, at 8/7 @MTV! pic.twitter.com/zpV4KtycAT — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) January 15, 2019

Tonight’s episode description reveals that the Ex on the Beach cast are in for a night filled with drama. “The house celebrates Farrah’s return for court. Jealousy sparks a physical confrontation when an intimate truth is revealed. Something unexpected happens at elimination.

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV Thursday nights at 8/7c. Tune in to continue following the romance and drama of season two.

