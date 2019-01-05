Faith Rodgers Speaks Out in “Surviving R. Kelly,” Accuses Singer of Giving Her Herpes

Faith Rodgers, a young woman who is suing R&B singer R. Kelly, claims the artist coerced her into having sex, filmed the incident without her consent, and gave her herpes, according to CBS News in an article posted in May of last year.

Rodgers is one of many women accusing Kelly of being sexually manipulative, abusive and controlling throughout their many years spent in relationships with the singer. In light of a new Lifetime documentary titled Surviving R. Kelly, many women have come forward with stories of manipulation, sex cults and physical abuse at the hands of the famous R&B artist.

The full Surviving R. Kelly documentary covers Kelly’s life, including his childhood, his rise to fame and his sex scandals. Several big names such as John Legend and Wendy Williams appear in the series, and dozens of women, including Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Lee and former backup singer Stephanie “Sparkle” Edwards, are filmed talking about their relationship with Kelly over his career.

Rodgers’ story is similar to many of the other women who have come forward with accusations against Kelly – claims of sexual coercion, controlling who they are allowed to speak to, what they wear and what they eat, as well as outbursts of anger and violence – however, Rodgers also claims that Kelly gave her an STD, didn’t disclose the information when they had sex, and is suing him for sexual battery.

According to CBS, Rodgers says she was in a relationship with Kelly when she was 19, for nearly a year before she left him. During that time she says Kelly instructed her to call him “daddy” and would lock her up for hours at a time, including once for eight hours in a car with the child lock enabled. Rodgers also says he introduced her to one of the five women Kelly allegedly said he was “raising,” according to CBS. She says she “submitted” to having sex with Kelly, although she didn’t want to, and says that Kelly recorded it on his iPad without her consent.

Rodgers also says he pushed her about her age, asking if she was sure she wasn’t lying about being older. “He comes over and he starts, like, rubbing the side of my face,” she told CBS of what happened after they had sex. “And he asked me how old I was. And I told him… And he’s like, ‘You know, if you’re really, you know, 16, that you can tell daddy, right?’ … And he was like, ‘You know, you just look about 14, 15, or 16.'”

Rodgers, who was 19 at the time that the two were together, is suing Kelly for “sexual battery” and “willfully, deliberately and maliciously” infecting her with herpes and claims Kelly “mentally, sexually and verbally” abused her, CBS reports. She believes the 51-year-old singer “pursues teenage/underage” girls and “lures” them into having sex with him and other women, specifically the ones he “raises.” She said she filed the lawsuit for girls like her who may run into him in the future, and especially for those who may not know how to leave him.

“He’s gonna do the exact same thing,” she told CBS. “But it could get worse. You know, I chose to walk away. What about the ones who don’t walk away?” she said.

A representative for Kelly told the Washington Post in April of 2018 that Kelly “categorically denies all claims and allegations.”

Jones is among more than 50 other people who interviewed for Lifetime’s documentary Surviving R. Kelly, and is only one of many who accused the singer of years’ worth of abuse and misconduct. Following its two-episode premiere Thursday night, the six-part Surviving R. Kelly documentary resumes Saturday night with the final two episodes of the series – All the Missing Girls” and “Black Girls Matter.” Check out the conclusion of the documentary tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: R. Kelly’s Alleged Abuse Victims, Survivors & Witnesses on Docuseries