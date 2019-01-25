‘Top Chef’ Stars Mourn Death of Fatima Ali With Social Media Tributes

Top Chef star and chef Fatima Ali passed away at the age of 29 after an ongoing battle with cancer. Ali competed on season 15 of the reality cooking competition; following the news of her passing, many of her friends and Top Chef co-stars took to social media to pay tribute.

Bruce Kalman shared a photo of him and Ali while she was in the hospital. In the caption, he addressed Ali directly, writing “I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever. I’ll always remember the great times we had, especially our interview during the tailgating episode discussing football, stadiums, and Taylor Swift.”

Tyler Anderson, also from season 15, shared a photo on Instagram of he and Fatima alongside one another at an event. He wrote “You will be forever missed my friend. You brought so much joy to those around you.”

Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins shared a selfie of her and Ali smiling side by side, accompanied by a touching note to Ali, which reads “My dearest Fatima, this is how I will remember you til my time on earth is done. I will remember the hours on end we spent in the kid pool (the damn scratches) or the hot tub playing Never Have I Ever. Hearing you talk about your mom with so much love and wishing my kids would speak the same of me one day. Falling asleep talking about life/boys/ dreams. Sweet dreams our Pakistaní princess, the pain is over.”

Tanya Holland, who is now the owner and executive chef of Brown Sugar Kitchen, paid tribute to Ali, writing that “Despite her youth, there was an innate knowing, a maturity, worldliness and sophistication that I deeply appreciated. She was compassionate and empathetic. These qualities made her ambition and drive so authentic.”

I canceled the @BravoTopChef Facebook Live today due to personal reasons. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 25, 2019

Padma Lakshmi, the host of the reality cooking competition, was scheduled to participate in a Facebook Live event today, but announced that she canceled it “due to personal reasons.”