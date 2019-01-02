Georgina Chapman’s Kids With Ex-Husband Harvey Weinstein

Georgina Chapman is a judge on Project Runway All Stars. Chapman is an actress and a fashion designer, best-known for co-founding the fashion label Marchesa. After allegations against her estranged husband Harvey Weinstein came to light in 2017, Chapman filed for divorce.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman told People Magazine in a statement.

Chapman has moved on from that difficult time in her life and is coming into her own once more. She is focused on her career and on raising her children. She and Weinstein are parents to two children, India Pearl Weinstein, 7, and Dashiell Weinstein, 5. Harvey Weinstein also has three daughters, Emma, Lily, and Ruth, from his previous marriage to Eve Chilton.

Here’s what you need to know:

India Has a Fondness for Horses

Chapman’s daughter India has a love for horses.

“She’s obsessed. And when she’s not with a horse she’s pretending to be a horse. I’ve had to look at my life, and maybe I’m going to create something better for my children out of this. [The farm is] rambling, it’s magical, it’s private, down a long driveway. And it’s connected to horse trails, so you can just ride off of the property. I promised the kids donkeys and goats,” Chapman told Vogue last May.

Dash Was Born in New York in 2013

Dash and his big sister don’t make many appearances on their mom’s social media accounts, but we do know that he was born in New York in 2013.

“Georgina and son are doing extremely well,” a source told Page Six at the time.

The couple was said to be over the moon about welcoming their second child, but they chose not to find out the sex of the baby.

“We don’t know the sex. It could be Harvey and five daughters. I’d be happy either way,” Weinstein previously told Page Six.

