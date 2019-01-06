Golden Globes 2019 Award Winners Predictions: Who Will Win?

The 76th Annual Golden Globes are tonight on NBC, honoring and awarding the best in this year’s television and film performances. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be co-hosting the night, and Jeff Bridges will be honored with the Cecille B. DeMille award.

There are many worthy contenders this year for the Golden Globes’ major awards. Here are some of the predictions for who will win in this year’s most exciting categories:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Nominated in this category are Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star Is Born. Although Black Panther made waves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for the film industry on the whole, earning $1.344 billion in the box office, Insider, New York Post, and Vanity Fair are all predicting that A Star Is Born will win.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Five very different movies, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns, and Vice are up for this award. Insider points out that “This is a tough category to handicap. These are very different titles and all running close to the pack. But “Green Book” seems to have grabbed the attention of Hollywood, and will likely lead to a win.” The recent success of Mary Poppins Returns, however, could give it a surprise win.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Though it seems clear that Lady Gaga will win the actress category for her performance in A Star Is Born, a win for Bradley Cooper (both in this category and in the category for Best Director) is less clear-cut. Vanity Fair and Insider say that while Cooper could pull out a win, it is anticipated that Rami Malek will win for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Best TV Series – Drama

BBC’s Killing Eve picked up quick momentum and critical acclaim, making it a frontrunner for best TV drama; however, The Americans wrapped after 6 seasons and this is its last opportunity for Golden Globe recognition, so perhaps the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will take that into consideration. Bodyguard, Homecoming, and Pose round out the nominees.

Best TV Series – Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the 2018 Golden Globe for Best TV Series Comedy and is expected to win again after sweeping the 2018 Emmys with 8 wins. Barry, The Good Place, Kidding, and The Kominsky Method are also nominated, but it’s more likely that Barry and The Good Place win Globes in actor categories than the overall best comedy title.

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Insider says that “Oh gave one of the best TV performances of all time on the first season of “Killing Eve,” and she is by far the best nominee in her category.” While this prediction is a popular one, this category is interesting because Sandra Oh will be co-hosting the Golden Globes with Andy Samberg. TIME pointed out that “at the Golden Globes, bagging trophies as a host is a very rare occurrence: the Globes only made a practice of having hosts at all in the last decade, and only one of those has managed a same-evening win.”