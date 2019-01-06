Who Is Hosting the Golden Globes 2019?

The 76th Annual Golden Globes are tonight on NBC, honoring and awarding the best in this year’s television and film performances. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be co-hosting the night.

Andy Samberg first found fame as one of the members of the comedic music group “The Lonely Island,” which has regularly appeared on Saturday Night Live featuring a variety of celebrity performances. He appears now as Jake Peralta on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, for which he won a Golden Globe in 2014 for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical.” Sandra Oh portrayed the beloved Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy from 2005-2014, which won her a 2006 Golden Globe for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.” She now stars in BBC’s Killing Eve in the title role.

Oh and Samberg have on-stage award show experience together – they presented at the 70th Emmy Awards last year. Although Samberg has hosted the MTV Movie Awards, the Spirit Awards, and the Emmys, Oh is new to the hosting world. Sandra Oh told People that when she was asked to host, “My reaction was, ‘Is this a joke.’ And then when it was not a joke, it was just this feeling of terror and thrill. There was no way I would do this without Andy. It’s really exciting.” When People pointed out that the last duo to co-host the Golden Globes was Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, she added “I am leery to put the duo-ness anywhere near Tina and Amy,” Oh says. “I think Andy and I are just going to find our way and do our own thing. Andy is so seasoned. I am not in that realm. I really just want to hang out with him … onstage … in front of millions of people!”

When the two spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, they revealed that they don’t plan to “go hard into detailed politics stuff.” Of her hosting plan, Oh said “I don’t think it’s shallow to 1) have fun and 2) be honestly celebratory. Just the fact that I’m fucking up there is crazy-pants in a great way. And I’m not interested in [talking about Trump] at all. What I’m interested in is pointing to actual real change. I want to focus on that ’cause people can pooh-pooh Hollywood all they want — and there is a lot to pooh-pooh, sure — but we also make culture.”

Tonight will be a big night for Sandra Oh. In addition to hosting the award ceremony, she is nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Killing Eve. TIME pointed out that “at the Golden Globes, bagging trophies as a host is a very rare occurrence: the Globes only made a practice of having hosts at all in the last decade, and only one of those has managed a same-evening win.” Amy Poehler won in 2014 while hosting. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Samberg told Oh “I’m obsessed with Killing Eve. I hope you win. I’m going to make you a crappy little tinfoil fake Globe, just in case you don’t win, and I’m going to bring it out and give it to you and be like, “You’re always a winner to me.”

Tune in to NBC tonight at 8pm ET to watch Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host the 76th Annual Golden Globes.