Golden Globes 2019 Presenters: Who Is Presenting the Awards?

The 2019 Golden Globes air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT, on the NBC network, with Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as the co-hosts. Ahead of the awards show, Samberg dished on his partner for the night and what to expect. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Samberg said to Oh, “I am so much happier to be doing it with you than to do it alone. Seth [Meyers] was incredible last year — and it was such a tricky year with everything that was coming to light, and he really threaded the needle well — but the years that are more like how I would dream of doing it were Tina [Fey] and Amy [Poehler]’s. I like playing off someone else and having there be a looseness to it and the ability to try things that are not necessarily just straight jokes to prompter. That’s why I’m excited to do it with you ’cause you’re such an incredible performer.”

In addition to hosting, Oh is also a nominee tonight, and she isn’t the only star pulling double duty tonight. Some of the presenters tonight also are nominees. For example, Bradley Cooper, who is a presenter, is up for several awards because of his hit movie A Star Is Born. Lady Gaga, who is in the same boat as Cooper, as his co-star from the movie, is also presenting. Emily Blunt is another presenter, who is nominated tonight and she is up for Best Actress Performance in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, for her role as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns. Presenter Rachel Weisz is nominated for Best Supporting Actress Performance in a Motion Picture for The Favourite as Sarah Churchill.

Kristen Bell, who is presenting tonight, is also up for Best Actress Performance in a Television Series Musical or Comedy. This is for The Good Place, on which she plays Eleanor Shellstrop. And, Sam Rockwell is up for an award for Vice, according to Womens Wear Daily.

According to The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the full list of presenters includes Sam Rockwell, Jessica Chastain, Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Dick Van Dyke, Mike Myers, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Idris Elba, Johnny Galecki, Justin Hartley, Taraji P. Henson, Steve Carell, Olivia Colman, Felicity Huffman, Allison Janney, Michael B. Jordan, William H. Macy, Chrissy Metz, Megan Mullally, Chris Pine, Lupita Nyong’o, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Antonio Banderas, Kristen Bell, Emily Blunt, Bradley Cooper, Taron Egerton, Lady Gaga, Gary Oldman, Jim Parsons, Richard Gere, Danai Gurira, Nicole Kidman, Lucy Liu, Julianne Moore, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Gina Rodriguez, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, as reported by Billboard.

Tonight, esteemed actor Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the HFPA released the following statement about Bridges’ honor:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award on Jeff Bridges. Bridges’ brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating ‘the Dude’ and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.

Pioneer comedienne Carol Burnett will also be the first recipient of the new Carol Burnett Award, at tonight’s Golden Globes.