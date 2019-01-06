Golden Globes 2019 Date, Time & Channel to Watch

Tonight airs the 2019 Golden Globes, with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, celebrating achievements in acting for the year. Stars including Christian Bale, Jeff Bridges, Hugh Grant, Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper are all expected to be in attendance. Get all the info on what channel to watch, the time schedule for the awards and red carpet, who the presenters are, the nominees and more below.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2019 DATE & TIME SCHEDULE: January 6, 2019 is the date that the 2019 Golden Globe Awards are held, as well as air live. The show airs from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT/7 – 10 p.m. CT, though depending on how long some of the speeches run, sometimes the program runs over in time.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2019 CHANNEL ON TV: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards airs on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity, etc.) for the exact channel number in your area.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2019 RED CARPET INFO: E! News will provide televised live coverage of the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. From 4 – 6 p.m. ET/1 – 3 p.m. PT/3 – 5 p.m. CT, the E! Countdown to the Red Carpet will air with style scoops and special guests. Then, the actual E! Live From the Red Carpet will air from 6 – 8 p.m. ET/3 – 5 p.m. PT/5 – 7 p.m. CT, up until show time. This will feature red carpet interviews, style coverage and spontaneous moments. An encore presentation of the red carpet special will then air at 12 – 2 a.m. ET. In addition, Busy Phillipps will host Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party from 11 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET, on the E! channel. Tune in for all the action.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2019 HONORS: Carol Burnett will be the recipient of her own honor, the Carol Burnett Award. Meanwhile, actor Jeff Bridges is picking up the Cecil B. DeMille Award. As for the Golden Globes Ambassador this year, Isan Elba, the daughter of actor Idris Elba, has the honor.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2019 PRESENTERS: The presenters for this year’s awards is filled with A-list stars and legends. They include Antonio Banderas, Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Emily Blunt, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Carell, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Bradley Cooper, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton, Idris Elba, Sam Elliott, Harrison Ford, Lady Gaga, Johnny Galecki, Richard Gere, Danai Gurira, Justin Hartley, Anne Hathaway, Amber Heard, Taraji P. Henson, Felicity Huffman, Allison Janney, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Lucy Liu, William H. Macy, Chrissy Metz, Janelle Monáe, Julianne Moore, Megan Mullally, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Lupita Nyong’o, Gary Oldman, Jim Parsons, Chris Pine, Amy Poehler, Sam Rockwell, Gina Rodriguez, Saoirse Ronan, Maya Rudolph, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Dick Van Dyke, Lena Waithe, John David Washington, Rachel Weisz, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2019 HOSTS: Sandra Oh and comedian Andy Samberg have teamed up to host the 2019 Golden Globes. In addition, Oh is a nominee at this year’s show.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2019 LOCATION: This year is the 76th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards. The event takes place at The Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 2019 TOP NOMINEES: In film, Vice leads with the most nominations, a total of 6. The Favourite, Green Book, and A Star Is Born follow right behind with 5 nominations each. In television, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story has the most nominations, with 4 to its name.