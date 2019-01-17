Goldie Hawn Age: How Old Is Kate Hudson’s Mom?

Goldie Hawn and her daughter, Kate Hudson, are on The Ellen Show on Thursday, January 17. Hawn doesn’t look like she has aged at all, rocking an all-white ensemble that shows off her toned arms and slim waist. It’s hard to believe that the actress is 73 years old!

Hawn is arguably best-known for her role in the 1987 film, Overboard. Although she is a grandmother of six (Hudson and her brother, Oliver, both have three children), she can still rock a bathing suit — and isn’t shy about it. Hawn often posts photos of herself on her Instagram page for her 1.7 million followers, many of whom often comment on just how amazing she looks.

These days, the actress and her husband, Kurt Russell, live a relatively laid-back, carefree life. Hawn is not super active in show business and hasn’t been for quite some time. While she does sign on to do a couple of things here and there, she seems to enjoy spending quality time with her family (she has been known to vacation in Greece on more than one occasion). At the holidays, the family is all together — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Christmas is huge in our family, it’s just something that is really a big deal to us. Santa is the centerpiece of Christmas, it is the one time of the year that we are all able to get together for a good, long period of time, and have all of the things that all families have. We have great joy, great tears, meltdowns, arguments, great laughter. It is a wonderful period of time, and we happen to be lucky enough where we are in a great setting in Colorado, and it is [a] beautiful place to be,” Russell told People Magazine back in November.

Most recently, Hawn starred in The Christmas Chronicles, a television movie co-starring Russell. Her last major movie role came back in 2017 when she starred alongside Amy Schumer in Snatched.