Gordon Ramsay’s Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most popular names in all of television. His reality series 24 Hours to Hell and Back is returning for its second season on FOX. As such, many viewers may be curious about Ramsay’s personal life, and whether any of his children are planning to follow in his celebrity footsteps.

Ramsay has four children with his wife Tana Ramsay, and is expecting a fifth according to People Magazine. Learn more about Ramsay’s children and their lives below.

1. His Daughter Megan Jane Ramsay Is A College Student With Over 130K Followers on Instagram

Megan was born on May 16, 1998. Besides her relation to Ramsay, she is best know for her sizable Instagram following, which currently sits at 139K. Ramsay has admitted to being protective of his daughter on several occasions. In 2016, the chef admitted to paying his son Jack to spy on Megan and bring back reports on her activities. He also said he pays Jack $100 per week to look out for Megan’s photos on Instagram and Facebook.

Ramsay had previously implanted a hidden camera in his daughter’s room to monitor her activities, and when Jack saw a photo of Megan with an unknown boy, Ramsay confronted his daughter. The boy proved to merely be a friend. Wiki Net Worth reports that Megan is also friends with David Beckham’s son Brooklyn, but that the Ramsay children and the Beckham are not allowed to date per their respective fathers.

Megan is currently a student at Brookes University. According to The Tab, she is in the second year of her Psychology degree, and her father regularly congratulates her by posting comments on her Instagram. ‘Congrats Meggie on your offer from #oxfordbrookeuniversity hard work pays off,” he wrote. “Proud dad. PS I heard the food is good love ya dad xxx.”

2. His Daughter Holly Anna Ramsay Has Appeared On Some of His Cooking Shows

Holly was born on January 1, 2000 and is a twin with her brother Jack. She has made select appearances on her father’s cooking shows over the years, but prefers to stay out of the spotlight in comparison to some of her other siblings. She has a sizable Instagram following at 191K followers, and regularly advertises brand watches and clothing.

“Wearing my fave @danielwellington right now they have a Boxing Day offer until the 1st Jan,” she wrote in a recent post. “You can get a free strap with selected gift sets! And when you use my code HOLLYRAMSAY on danielwellington.com you get an additional 15% off.”

Holly regularly posts photos alongside her brother Jack, and both competed in the 2018 London Marathon together. “So proud to say we both completed our first #londonmarathon !! Thank you Jack for all of your support throughout these training months I am so proud of you!” she wrote next to a photo of her and Jack. “Such an amazing event thank you so so much to everyone that cheered me on today we had super tough conditions but the support from the crowds was insane.”

3. His Son Jack Scott Ramsay Has Acted In Several Plays at London’s Edward Alleyn Theatre

According to Heightline, Jack began hogging the spotlight at an early age, appearing regularly on the family cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch as well as his father’s other series MasterChef. He is also known for his physical appearance, which is very similar to that of his father and has led to several photo comparisons between the two online. Like his sister Megan, Jack is close friends with Brooklyn Beckham.

Jack has also worked as an actor. He made his stage debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, where he said that his father’s encouragement helped him through his nerves. “My dad just says find your passion and pursue it,” he told Daily Mail. Since then, Jack has appeared in several productions at the Edward Alleyn Theatre in London.

In 2016, Ramsay announced that his son was intent on serving his country by joining the Royal Marines when he was 17. While he has yet to join, Jack maintains that it is still a possibility and he has yet to decide.

4. His Daughter Matilda Ramsay Stars In Her Own Cooking Show ‘Matilda & the Ramsay Bunch’

Matilda Ramsay, also known as Tilly, has been poised to follow her dad’s footsteps since she was a child. Born on November 8, 2001, she made her small screen debut at the age of four on The F-Word. She also made appearances on MasterChef Junior and Hell’s Kitchen.

In 2015, it was announced that Matilda would get her own cooking show on CBBC. Titled Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, the series was aimed at a younger audience, and featured all the members of the Ramsay family as they went on their summer holidays. The first season aired on April 14, 2015 and consisted of 15 episodes. The fifth season is currently being filmed and is expected to air in 2019.

In September 2018, Matilda joined her father on ITV This Morning for a cooking segment titled “Big Chef Little Chef.” The segment sees the duo cook foods and try and help children get into cooking.

5. His Son Rocky Ramsay Was Miscarried In 2016

On June 13, 2016, Ramsay took to Facebook to reveal that he and his wife miscarried their fifth child. The child was a baby boy they were going to name Rocky. “Hi guys, Tana and I would like to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks,” he wrote. “We had a devastating weekend as Tana sadly miscarried our son at five months.”

“We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes,” he added. “I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done. Gx.”

In an interview with the Guardian, Tana spoke about her struggles to conceive. “I suffer from polycystic ovaries and Gordon has a low sperm count, which is probably down to the kitchen – the hours, the stress, the heat,” she revealed. “So we had IVF [to conceive Megan] which made me feel like a complete failure.”