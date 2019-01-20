Sean Dolan, The Dolan Twins’ Dad, Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Dolan Twins’ dad, Sean, tragically passed away after his battle with cancer on January 19, according to Instagram posts from both, Ethan and Grayson. The YouTubers, revealed in a 2016 video titled, “You Are Not Alone,” that their father had been diagnosed with cancer. Sean Dolan is survived by his wife, Lisa, his twin sons, and their older sister, Cameron.

The twins first came to prominence in 2013 on Vine. Since the demise of that platform, the pair boast close to nine million subscribers on their YouTube channel. Grayson has 8.9 million followers on Instagram while Ethan has 8.7 million. They are natives of the Long Valley section of the Washington Township in Morris County, New Jersey.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ethan Dolan Called His Father, ‘The Toughest Man I Will Ever Know’

Ethan Dolan wrote in his page, “Dad, you were so much more to me than just my Dad. Although we were only granted 19 years here together it feels like we’ve spent a million lifetimes together.” Ethan also wrote, “Cancer may have taken your life but with the strength and dignity you showed, and the inspiration you left us with, you won the battle Dad.” Ethan also called his father, “The toughest man that I will EVER know. The pain you endured, physical and emotional, throughout your entire journey that you prevailed through is indescribable and I admire you so much for pushing through without a single complaint.”

While on Twitter, Ethan wrote that he would be taking some time off saying, “Life feels like a nightmare, taking some time off to be with our family. I love you so much Dad. I’ll see you guys soon.”

2. Grayson Dolan Said the Family Learned Last Week That Their Father Was Close to the End

Grayson Dolan posted, “You will forever be my best friend. You are responsible for making me the person that I am so proud to be today. All of the lessons that you’ve taught me have stuck with me and I will use them moving onward for the rest of my life. You are and forever will be my favorite person that I will ever know.” Grayson also said that a week before his father’s death, the family learned that he had less than a week to live. Grayson wrote, “You stood your ground and stayed with us for a week and an extra day. That alone shows the type of man you were, a fighter.”

Grayson said on Twitter that the brothers would be taking some time off writing, “I can’t believe that today actually real. It doesn’t make sense. Ethan and I are going to be taking some time off and spending it with our family. I love you guys so much thank you so much for everything. I’ll be back soon♥️.”

3. Sean Dolan Described Himself as a ‘Cancer Warrior

Sean Dolan was a high school principal in New Jersey. On his LinkedIn page, he calls himself a School Administrator in Long Valley. In May 2016, Ethan said that his father “always texts me “great video” after we upload haha he’s the man.” On his Facebook page, Sean introduces himself as a “Cancer Warrior – Writer-Poet-Lyricist-Devoted Son and Father-Loving Life.”

The Dolan’s mother, Lisa, is the owner at Bloom Morristown, a hair salon in New Jersey. On her bio on the salon’s website, Lisa says that she has 30 years experience as a hair stylist. Lisa describes her passions as hair and interior design and calls herself a platform artist. When asked about her prized possession, Lisa answers, “My family.”

4. Grayson Dolan Said in 2016 That His Father’s Diagnosis Made Him Appreciate Every Moment He Had With His Dad

When their father was first diagnosed with cancer, Grayson said in their video, “I never thought that someone close to me would, you know, get cancer, or have something as serious as this happen to them. But it did.” I just try to appreciate every moment that I’m with my dad and being with my family and being with my friends. It also made me really appreciate my health and realize how important it is to not take things like that for granted.” During the same clip, Ethan says, “Just take a deep breath. Go through that big stack of paper of terrible news and find the positives in it. Positives are everywhere. You might just have to look a little bit harder for them.”

On November 26, Grayson tweeted, “My heart and love goes out to anyone who is or has been effected by cancer or any illness of that matter, mental or physical. Sending love and positive energy I hope you can feel it, really. ♥️.” He followed that up with a, “F*** cancer.”

5. The Dolan Twins’ Legions of Fans Have Taken to Social Media to Offer Their Condolences

The Dolan’s legions of fans have taken to Twitter en masse to offer their condolences and to celebrate Sean Dolan. Here are some of the most poignant tweets:

I'm so sorry for your loss. Your dad was such a good man with a big kind heart.@GraysonDolan @EthanDolan — Danielle Robison (@Danielle200322) January 20, 2019

we all love you @ethandolan @graysondolan & your family 🧡 we’ll all be here for you — bryant (@BryantEslava) January 19, 2019

I’m sorry boys. You don’t deserve this. He should still be here. Smiling. Laughing. Hugging. Loving. He doesn’t deserve this. My love is with you and your family. @EthanDolan @GraysonDolan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4eGbd0T7z9 — ❥ruby🦖 (@softvdolans) January 20, 2019

@GraysonDolan @EthanDolan i am SO sorry for your loss. this is so devastating. just know that you’re loved by SO many. everyone’s here for you — sebastián olzanski (@sebtsb) January 20, 2019

You guys are SO inspiring and I am SO sorry that you have to go through this. Both of you are in my prayers and I hope things get better. Your father will always look down on you, just remember that we will be here for ya'll 💕@GraysonDolan @EthanDolan #dolanstrong #seandolan pic.twitter.com/JCGfirwvkh — Shelbe Waters (@Shelbe_L_Waters) January 20, 2019

@EthanDolan @GraysonDolan Rip Sean you will be missed by many, love you guys 💔 pic.twitter.com/pdWXsAGJ3X — Graysons lane😛😘 (@graysmypapi) January 19, 2019

God please keep your loving arms wrapped around these two beautiful souls and their family during this time Lord. I pray they find the strength and just know that they are loved by so many and that there are people here for them. Love you bros. 💚💚🌻🌻@GraysonDolan @EthanDolan pic.twitter.com/fOJJQbsEzp — 🌻The Trendy Hippie🌻 (@MsDrielly) January 19, 2019

Sending literally every ounce of love I have to @EthanDolan and @GraysonDolan ❤️❤️ — Talia Mar (@TaliaMar) January 19, 2019

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side