‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15 Returns: Top Spoilers

Tonight, Grey’s Anatomy returns for season 15, and there’s a lot of excitement in store.

To start off, three more episodes of Grey’s have been ordered, bringing the season total to a whopping 25 episodes instead of 22. That officially makes this season the longest since Grey’s since Derek died four years ago.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “The windstorm continues to blow through Seattle; and after the power goes out at Grey Sloan, the doctors are left scrambling to save their patients’ lives, including Meredith who desperately needs to get to Cece for her heart transplant.”

When we left off, Teddy had finally told Owen about her pregnancy. And no, it did not go over smoothly. It has taken Teddy eight episodes to come clean about the news, and even during the episode, she was hesitant to admit it. She told Owen they “really needed to talk” before going into the OR, and naturally, he started spinning out of control during the surgery. Then… Teddy just blurted it out! She told Owen, “I’m pregnant. With your baby,” in the middle of the operating room.

And what’s the latest in the world of Meredith’s love life? On the last episode, Meredith decided to get drinks with Link. But around the same time, DeLuca got advice from his patient to tell Meredith he hasn’t stopped thinking about her since their drunken kiss at Alex and Jo’s wedding. He tells her he thinks they could be something… only for them to get stuck in an elevator together.

The power goes out and leaves groups of people stuck together in an elevator, meaning we should brace ourselves for some intense drama when the show returns.

In a recent interview, Giacomo Gianniotti (who plays DeLuca) opened up about the characters’ budding new romance.

“Andrew kind of expressed his feelings for Meredith unabashedly and kind of went on and sort of put it all on the line and was like, ‘Let’s hope this works out.’ She didn’t exactly turn him down, but she kind of said, ‘I need a minute to kind of think about this.’… She had been kind of running from him all day and avoiding him, and so now that they’re stuck in this elevator, I think what we can expect from this next episode is that she can’t run, she can’t hide and we’re gonna get to see both of them express their feelings and really have an in-depth conversation about themselves and their feelings and I think in this sort of chess game with the love triangle between Chris Carmack’s character, Link, her and I. This is a time where my pawn moves forward, I think, because I get this sort of coveted alone time with her. So have some catching up to do after this episode.”

But will they end up together? Giacomo says he isn’t quite sure. At the time of the interview, they were filming episode 15 and “continuing to explore [their] relationships.” “Both Link and DeLuca’s relationships with Meredith, and like I said before, I think it’s kind of a little bit like a chess game of one moving forward and the other one moving forward in this slight lead, and then another person catches up and then the other person’s in the lead for a bit and we’re sort of riding this fine line of a race.”

And what will happen with the Owen, Teddy, and Amelia situation? They’re all stuck in an elevator together meaning it’s only a matter of time before the pregnancy comes up. There are no hints at whether or not Owen and Teddy aren’t donezo, but she has, as Romper points out, been the most consistent part of his life for a while now. Could the baby be the push they need to finally end up together? And what does that mean for Amelia?

Be sure to check out tonight’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, which returns to ABC on Jan. 17, with new episodes airing every Thursday at 8pm ET.