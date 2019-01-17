‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Returns for Season 15: What Time & Channel Is It on

The wait is over. Grey’s Anatomy is finally back for its midseason premiere.

The series will pick up tonight, Thursday, on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

The synopsis for the episode reads, “When the power goes out at Grey Sloan, the doctors are left scrambling to save their patients’ lives; Owen, Amelia and Teddy confront their complicated situation.”

When we last left off, a windstorm had hit Grey Sloan Memorial hospital, leaving a number of terribly contentious pairs locked in elevators together. For starts, we had Teddy, who finally told Owen about her pregnancy. During the episode, she was hesitant coming forward about the baby. But right before they went into the operating room, she told Owen they “really needed to talk”, and naturally, he started losing control during surgery. That’s when Teddy just blurted it out– yes, right in the middle of the OR.

Meredith also seemed rather– shall we put it– expressive. She told Maggie about Catherine’s diagnosis, and said that she needed to find a way to support Jackson through it. Maggie then went ahead and told Jackson about the diagnosis.

As that’s all going down, Meredith decides to open put to a patient about her lovelife. The patient convinces Meredith to get drinks with Link… who messes that all up? DeLuca. He also takes advice from his patient, and decides to tell Meredith he hasn’t stopped thinking about her since they shared a sloppy kiss at Alex and Jo’s wedding. He tells Meredith they could be something. How does Meredith reply? She says she’ll think about it.

More good news in the world of Grey’s Anatomy is that the show has been extended. There will be three additional episodes of the 15th season, bringing the season total to 25 episodes.

In the words of Deadline, this is a “pretty remarkable achievement” for a serialized drama series. Grey’s Anatomy currently averages 3.1 adults in the 18-49 rating and ranks as ABC’s No. 1 TV show of the 2018-2019 season in the demo. This season, it also ties ER as the longest-running medical drama ever at 15 seasons.

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, and Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery.

Earlier this week, The Wrap reported that NBC has ordered a drama pilot from former Grey’s Anatomy showrunners. The pilot is called Council of Dads and follows Scott Perry and his family, whose “lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis.” It is based on the 2010 memoir by Bruce Feiler.

Be sure to tune into an all-new episode of Grey’s Anatomy tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.