Who Gets the Group Date Rose Tonight on ‘The Bachelor’? Episode 4 Prediction 1/28/19

Tonight on The Bachelor, Colton Underwood and the 15 remaining women competing for his heart and proposal take season 23’s first trip abroad. In Singapore, Colton goes on two one-on-one dates and one group date. Beware of spoilers below regarding episode 4 of The Bachelor.

The episode 4 description reads “The group travels to Singapore; Tayshia and Colton bungee jump; 13 women explore the city, visiting a leech therapy center and trying different foods; Colton takes Caelynn shopping.” Based on this description, it seems like much of the group date will take place experiencing the food and culture that is local to Singapore. The portion of the date that takes place in a leech therapy center will likely be negatively received by some of the show’s more squeamish contestants. The Bachelor often includes a group date where many of the women are hesitant to fully embrace the challenge or activity, and the ladies who are down for the challenge get the opportunity to stand out in a way they might not have in earlier episodes.

Episode 4 features only one group date, whereas episodes 2 and 3 had two group dates each. Since there were 2 one-on-one dates in Singapore, all 13 of the other girls got to go on the group date. Tayshia and Caelynn received one-on-ones this week, so the group date ladies were Elyse, Katie, Sydney, Nicole, Tracy, Hannah B, Hannah G, Onyeka, Demi, Courtney, Cassie, Heather, and Kirpa.

Before the episode aired, Reality Steve, famous for his spot-on Bachelor predictions and talent for seeking out spoilers, had little to say about the group date episode beyond identifying the women who participated in the date via a photo he obtained. Perhaps this has something to do with the show’s foreign location this week, in a city where eagle-eyed Bachelor fans are less common.

According to Reality Steve, Courtney Curtis and Tracy Shapoff were eliminated at the end of episode 4, so it is safe to say neither of those two women received the group date rose. Nicole received a group date rose last week and Elyse had a one on one date, so it is likely that neither of those two women received the rose this week. USA Today voted Cassie and Demi as the Fantasy League “must-picks” from the group date.

Cassie seems like a likely candidate for the group date rose. She and Colton had an obvious connection in the premiere episode and the moment in which he tucked a left behind butterfly from her limo arrival in his pocket was an immediate fan highlight on social media. If she’s a top contestant later in the season, now would be the time for her to stand out from the rest of the women and for her relationship with Colton to take its next step on the show.

Onyeka would be another good choice for the group date rose. It was surprising that she didn’t receive the rose after her stellar performance in the “boot camp” group date last week, and her outgoing but down-to-earth attitude might make her more willing to participate in the “unusual” local activities that will likely make up the Singapore group date.

Tune in to The Bachelor season 23 on ABC, Monday nights at 8/7c.