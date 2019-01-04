‘Grown and Sexy’ VH1’s New TV Show: Meet the Cast

VH1’s newest series Grown & Sexy airs tonight at 9:30 p.m ET. The series asks famous comedians and musicians to discuss the difficulties of navigating their 30s. According to VH1, the performers will participate in sketches about the need to grow up and awkward situations like having “de-friend” someone you don’t want to be friends with anymore.

The series will boast names like Love & Hip Hop: New York stars Remy Ma and Papoose, and The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon. We’ve assembled the rest of the talented cast members along with a breakdown on what you might know them from. Check it out below.

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is a model and entrepreneur best known for her public relationships with rapper Tyga and TV personality Rob Kardashian. She has a son, King Cairo Stevenson, with the former, and a daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian, with the latter.

She and Kardashian were the focus of the 2016 reality series Rob & Chyna. Chyna currently has her own make-up brand called Lashed by Blac Chyna, which launched in 2014, and and a beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles.

Joe Budden

Joe Budden is a broadcaster and former rapper. He gained fame as solo artist and as a member of the Shady Records supergroup Slaughterhouse before turing to a career in journalism. He was formerly a host of Complex’s Daily Struggle and currently hosts his own self-titled podcast.

Budden has been a regular presence on Love & Hip Hop: New York since 2011. He is currently engaged to Cyn Santana, whom he stars opposite on Love & Hip Hop. The couple announced their engagement on December 20.

Remy Ma

Remy Ma is a rapper who first gained attention as part of the rap group Terror Squad. She scored a massive hit with 2004’s “Lean Back” before spending the years between 2008 and 2014 in prison. She promptly returned with the single “All the Way Up.”

Remy Ma was introduced to a new generation of listeners when she had beef with Nicki Minaj in 2017. Her diss record “SHEther” was considered the strongest of the disses released during their beef. Remy is currently married to rapper Papoose.

Papoose

Papoose is a rapper and songwriter. He released his first single, “Thug Connection”, in 1999, and a series of mixtapes throughout the 2000s, but he didn’t release his debut studio album, The Nacirema Dream, until 2013.

He married Remy Ma while she was incarcerated in 2008, and since her release, the couple have been regulars on Love & Hip Hop: New York alongside fellow Grown & Sexy co-star Joe Budden.

Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne Bailon is an actress, singer and TV personality. She became publicly known as one of the founding members the girl group 3LW and the Disney channel film series The Cheetah Girls.

Since then, Bailon has their own reality series, Empire Girls: Julissa and Adrienne, alongside Julissa Bermudez, and served as one of the hosts on the talk show The Real along with former fellow Disney Channel star Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love.