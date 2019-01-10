The Ongoing Saga of Haley and Dylan on ‘Modern Family’

When we last left Modern Family back in 2018, the show dropped a huge bomb on viewers: Haley was pregnant. Now in its 10th season, the Dunphys return tonight with an episode entitled, “A Moving Day,” as Claire and Phil help Haley and Dylan move into their new apartment before the baby comes. Knowing that Haley and Dylan have been forever on-and-off (and, well, knowing who Haley and Dylan are as people), Claire and Phil aren’t convinced the parents-to-be can hack it on their own.

Are Haley and Dylan the funniest will-they-won’t-they couple since Ross and Rachel? (Probably…just don’t ask Claire that.) Here’s what’s been going down with Haley and Dylan this season on Modern Family and a brief history of how they came to be.

How did Haley and and Dylan Find Out They Were Pregnant?

In order to grow, sometimes we need to be vulnerable. #ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/5Ug5yQSKmb — Modern Family (@ModernFam) December 1, 2018

In a previous Season 10 episode called “Did the Chicken Cross the Road?” Haley (Sarah Hyland) and longtime boyfriend Dylan (Reid Ewing) tried to prove to themselves they could be more grown up. While riding bumper cars at a carnival, Dylan bumped into Haley who was putting on lipstick, causing the lipstick to jam up her nose. While at the ER during the resulting visit, Haley tried to calm her worries about wanting to lead a more adult life asking Dylan, “Why wouldn’t you want to enjoy a carefree life as long as you could?”

“At least until the baby comes,” the nurse responded.

“Oh, that’s years away. Trust me,” Haley answered unknowingly. (She’s not the quickest person to take a hint—or rather, direct truths.)

Though she admitted to being scared, she felt OK with her situation knowing she’d have Dylan by her side.

In sneak peek of tonight’s episode, People posted that Haley isn’t just pregnant with one baby, she’s pregnant with two.

“A baby with two hearts?” Haley asks the doctor. “I didn’t know I was pregnant when I ate that brownie.”

“That’s impossible,” she continues. “It’s a mistake. I can’t have twins. That’s twice as many babies as we were expecting. How are they going to fit in our place? How are they going to fit in my body? One is always going to be awake. I’ll never sleep again. And those double strollers are so wide, I can say goodbye to ever shopping in a boutique.”

How did Haley and Dylan Tell Ma and Pa Dunphy?

It's time for Haley to face the family. #ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/TyoAzbK8Av — Modern Family (@ModernFam) December 13, 2018

Haley and Dylan decided to surprise the family on Christmas Eve with their announcement. While Alex nearly self-destructed trying to keep Haley’s secret, the Haley/Dylan storylines seem to deliver drama and comedy for the show. They’re two characters that the Modern Family writers can seemingly always dip back into for content (and probably why Dylan kept returning to the show, despite Adam DeVine‘s Andy being a fan favorite).

In last year’s “Stuck in a Moment,” Haley finally came clean, though she was scared of how Claire and Phil would react. The result ended up being both endearing and shocking. After Dylan got stuck in the chimney in a Santa outfit, Haley gave the family the news, boldly and proudly, telling them that she and Dylan were happy about it. “Why wouldn’t you be? Wow,” beamed Phil. Claire took a little while to come around—classic Claire.

“Everything’s going to work out, isn’t it?” Claire asked Phil. That remains to be seen, but the show certainly has plenty of stories to unwrap in the season’s latter half.

A Brief History of Haley and Dylan

Haley’s boyfriend Dylan is a kindhearted guy, but he’s not the brightest crayon in the box. Having said that, the wannabe musician doesn’t have a malicious bone in his body. His lack of intelligence and social graces lands him in awkward situations, but the guy is never intentionally cruel to anyone.

Early in his relationship with Haley, Dylan showed he was warm and sweet, but in her younger days, Haley wasn’t always so kind. Most of Haley’s extended family knows Dylan isn’t very bright, and for that reason, Claire never saw him as good enough for her daughter. Early on in Haley and Dylan’s relationship, Phil agreed with Claire, with neither being too keen on the guy. After Dylan made an insightful speech to clear up some beef between Gloria and DeDe, Haley’s parents briefly reconsidered their harsh opinion…until he sang a song he wrote for Haley called, “In the Moonlight (Do Me).” (Really, bruh?)

Phil eventually grew fond of Dylan, seeing his own relationship with Claire in Haley and Dylan. That is until Alex accidentally revealed to Phil that Dylan and Haley had sex in the Season 3 episode “Virgin Territory.” (Oops.) By the end of the season, the couple is back together much to Claire’s dismay, but Haley’s parents, along with the rest of the family, had to learn to deal with the ongoing saga of Halan.

In Season 4, when Haley was concerned she might not get into college, she decided to live with Dylan in a shared apartment. From there on out it was breakups, a proposal, a few reconciliations, and a Say Anything homage, but now, Haley and Dylan really do seem to be following in the footsteps of Claire and Phil, pregnancy and all. Some fans, however, are annoyed that Dylan is back in the Family.

Haley better not end up with Dylan!!!! She belongs with ANDY!!!!!! #ModernFamily — Nessa 🦋💫 (@nessaswift23) October 4, 2018