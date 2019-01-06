Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Schedule 2019: Christmas Movies Are Leaving

It’s time to say goodbye to 24/7 Christmas movies on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. On January 7, the Christmas movies leave and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries returns to its regular schedule of mystery TV series and movies. Then on January 20, a new series of mystery movies will premiere. Here’s a quick look at the 2019 schedule for January and February.

January 20: Ruby Herring Mysteries – Silent Witness

The new mystery movies will kick off on January 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern with Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness. This movie stars Taylor Cole and Stephen Huszar in the first in a brand-new series of mysteries.

The synopsis reads: “When consumer news reporter, Ruby Herring stumbles onto a murder, the intrepid redhead inadvertently discovers a knack for crime solving. With the reluctant help of a handsome detective, Ruby finds a new career covering crime.”

January 27: Mystery 101

Then on January 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere Mystery 101. The movie stars Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha. The synopsis reads: “When a college student is found dead, English professor Amy uses her crime fiction expertise to unravel the case faster than detective Travis, who ends up working with Amy to catch the killer.” This is the pilot movie for a future series of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries films.

(Note: Hallmark will not be premiering a new mystery movie on February 3 because of the Super Bowl.)

February 10: Emma Fielding Mysteries – More Bitter than Death

On February 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere Emma Fielding Mysteries: More Bitter than Death. The movie stars Courtney Thorne-Smith, James Tupper, and Mark Valley. The synopsis reads: “While hosting the annual gathering of the Association for the Study of American Archaeology at Kenzer College, Emma Fielding is thrust into the midst of a murder mystery when the President of her organization is poisoned on the eve of announcing her successor. With many of the leading archaeologists present having expressed their entitlement to the presidency prior to the murder, Emma and FBI pal Jim Conner have plenty of likely suspects from which to choose.”

February 10: Chronicle Mysteries Preview Special

On February 10 at 11 p.m. Eastern, right after the new Emma Fields Mysteries movie, Hallmark will air a preview special starring Alison Sweeney. This will explore the new Chronicle Mysteries franchise and what Hallmark fans can expect.

February 17: Chronicle Mysteries – Recovered

On February 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered. This is a new franchise starring Alison Sweeney. Sweeney formerly led the Murder She Baked franchise for the same channel. This new franchise is about a novelist and podcaster who researches cold cases. The first movie is about the cold case of Gina DeSavio.

Fans have been asking Hallmark if this means that Murder She Baked is over. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on January 6, 2019 only responded by saying “We don’t have any new information on Flower Shop or Murder She Baked.”

Coming Soon: The Crossword Mysteries

A date hasn’t been set yet for the highly anticipated new mystery series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries called The Crossword Mysteries. The movie will star Hallmark favorite Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott. The synopsis reads: “A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes.” The first movie in the series will be called The Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For. This movie will also star Barbara Niven and many others.

The original release date, according to IMDB, was anticipated to be in January 2019. However, it’s not currently on the schedule for January so it looks like it’s been pushed back. More recently, we’ve heard that this series may be premiering in June 2019 and it might consist of 20 movies airing over a five-year period. The first four could air this year, according to author Nancy Naigle.

Coming Soon: Picture Perfect

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega (Hallmark fans’ favorite married couple) will be starring together in the new mystery series Picture Perfect. Alexa is a photographer who helps local police detective Carlos solve mysteries. It’s not yet known when in 2019 this series will premiere.