Hallmark’s ‘Winter Castle’ Movie: Cast & Where Filmed

It's time for Hallmark's Winterfest series of movies to begin with Winter Castle, an adorable movie that takes place on location in a real-life ice hotel. Countdown to Christmas may be over, but Winterfest is just beginning. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details, including information about the ice hotel in Quebec where the movie was filmed.

'Winter Castle' Was Filmed in Quebec at Hotel de Glace

Many people believe Winter Castle was filmed in Sweden, but it was actually filmed in Quebec City at Hotel de Glace — North America's only ice hotel. So yes, you can visit this hotel and book your own trip if you want to relive some of the great moments from the movie. Melanie Mullen, who plays the sister who's getting married in the movie, shared her experiences with St. Catharine's Standard. Everything in the hotel is made of ice, including the walls, chairs, and beds. The filming happened in March, just before the hotel closed for the season.

"It's like an igloo," Mullen told the Standard. "The further you go into the hotel, it gets colder and colder. As you walk down the hallway into the different rooms, it's just getting into your bones." She said every time they called "Cut!," everyone would put on jackets to warm up.

How to Watch 'Winter Castle'

Winter Castle premieres tonight, Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Just check out Hallmark's webpage here to see when they will happen and click on "Showtimes" for a dropdown menu. But we'll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. It will air again on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m., Jan. 13 at 12 p.m., Jan. 16 at 8 p.m., Jan. 21 at 12 a.m., Jan. 24 at 10 p.m., Jan. 26 at 2 p.m., and Feb. 10 at 12 a.m. All times are Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis reads: "Born and raised in sunny California, Jenny is thrilled when her sister Meg decides to have a destination wedding at an ice hotel. Jenny is immediately entranced by the magical décor of the hotel and also finds herself instantly smitten with Craig, the handsome best man. Will the romance of the gorgeous wintry hotel bring them together?"

A second synopsis reads: "When Jenny attends her sister’s winter wedding at an ice hotel, her heart melts over the best man, the problem is he unexpectedly brings a 'plus one,' seemingly dashing her hopes for a wintery romance."

The movie stars Emilie Ullerup and Kevin McGarry.

In January, we'll have new Winterfest movies on Hallmark every Saturday night. The 2019 Winterfest movies continue with One Winter Proposal on January 12, then A Winter Princess on Friday, January 18, Winter Love Story on Saturday, January 19, and finally Snowcoming on Saturday, January 26. All the movies start at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) You should definitely check out the Winterfest movies. Some fans actually like these more than Hallmark's Christmas movies. If you really enjoy them, then you might want to stick around for Hallmark's Valentine movies, which will air in February 2019. In fact, Hallmark is airing a new movie every Saturday night in 2019.

