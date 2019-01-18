Hallmark’s ‘A Winter Princess’: Where Filmed, Cast, & Discussion

Tonight’s newest Hallmark Winterfest movie is called A Winter Princess. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) The movie stars Natalie Hall and Chris McNally. Read on for details about the cast, where the movie was filmed, and more. (Much of the movie was filmed in a ski resort in Canada.) After you’ve watched the movie, leave a comment and let other viewers know what you thought about the movie and any questions you may have. If you see a question and know the answer, let everyone know.

How To Watch ‘A Winter Princess’

A Winter Princess premieres tonight, Friday, January 18, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Just check out Hallmark’s webpage here to see when they will happen and click on “Showtimes” for a dropdown menu. But we’ll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. The movie will air again on Saturday, January 19 at 4 p.m. Eastern, January 26 at 12 p.m. Eastern, and February 10 at 4 a.m. Eastern.

And yes, Hallmark is giving viewers a bonus Friday night movie, just for fun.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When Carly, secretly a princess, plans Snowden Peak’s Snow Ball with Jesse, their attraction is undeniable. In planning the event, the two make the gala a fundraiser to help infuse much needed resources into the resort. But without a celebrity draw, investors aren’t interested, and Snowden Peak is put up for sale. Will Carly allow her royal identity to be exposed to save the resort?”

‘A Winter Princess’ Was Filmed at the Big White Ski Resort & Other Parts of Kelowna

Much of the movie was filmed at A Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, BC, Canada, according to Instagram posts from cast. Lara Gilchrist shared this post, tagged at the ski resort:

And Lossen Chambers shared this photo:

The movie was originally called Snow Princess before the title was changed.

Big White Ski Resort is located 35 miles southeast of Kelowna in the southern interior of British Columbia. It’s on Big White Mountain, the highest summit in the Okanagan Highland.

Director Allan Harmon told Kelowna Now about the movie: “This is a perfect location for this film and the producers, cast and crew have nothing but great things to say about the management at Big White Resort and how accommodating they have been… Okanagan hospitality is one of the great assets the Okanagan has to offer production companies as a location for their film and television productions.”

The movie was filmed in November, and a big snowfall at the resort was perfectly timed.

The Cast for A Winter Princess

Natalie Hall plays Carly in the movie.

Natalie’s credits include Charmed (Lucy for six episodes), UnREAL (Candy for eight episodes), NCIS New Orleans, Shades of Blue (Bianci’s girlfriend), Red Blooded, True Blood (Amber), Royal Pains (Tasha/Hope), Star-Crossed (Taylor for 11 episodes), Pretty Little Liars (Kate), All My Children (Coby Chandler), and more.

Chris McNally plays Jesse in the movie.

His previous credits include Altered Carbon (Sergei Brevlov), Same Time Next Week, Rocky Mountain Christmas, The Sweetest Heart, The Orchard, Hearts of Christmas, Falling Skies, Supernatural, and much more.

Casey Manderson plays Carly’s twin, Prince Gustav. His credits include Under the Autumn Moon, Rachel, The Mistletoe Inn, Project Blue Book, The Perfect Bride, and more.

Brendon Zub place Prince Emile. His credits include Charmed (Trip Bailey), Imposters, The Christmas Calendar, Project Blue Book, A Twist of Christmas, Hearts of Christmas, and more.

Mackenzie Gray plays King Kristof.

Lara Gilchrist plays Allison. Here she is in a photo from a previous Hallmark movie.

Kazumi Evans plays Brittany.

Bernie Yao plays Charlie.

Lossen Chambers plays Dee. She’s also featured in Season 5 of The Flash.

Zoe Welch plays Kim.

In January, we’ll have new Winterfest movies on Hallmark every Saturday night. Upcoming movies include Winter Love Story on Saturday, January 19 and Snowcoming on Saturday, January 26. All the movies start at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) If you really enjoy the movies, then you might want to stick around for Hallmark’s Valentine movies, which will air in February 2019. In fact, Hallmark is airing a new movie every Saturday night in 2019.