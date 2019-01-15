Hannah Brown Gets the First Solo Date on ‘The Bachelor’

This season of The Bachelor is already heating up, and it’s only the second episode! The ladies are getting geared up to win over Colton Underwood, with one lucky lady scoring the first one-on-one date with this season’s bachelor. Hannah Brown will be celebrating her birthday with Underwood while the other ladies take part in a series of challenging contests with actor and comedian Billy Eichner.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 2 this season reads, “Colton’s search for love starts with laughs, surprises and intense face-offs between the women. The first date of the season has eight hopeful bachelorettes sharing personal stories about their “firsts” – with Colton and a live audience – and coached by happily married masters of comedy Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”) and Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”). Hannah B. scores the first one-on-one date on her birthday, including dinner on The Queen Mary. Twelve eager women attend “Camp Bachelor” with a decidedly unorthodox camp counselor, actor and comedian Billy Eichner, who oversees three challenging contests. However, some ill-timed drama the night of the rose ceremony might lead to certain ladies being left without a rose.”

Here’s what we know about Hannah Brown:

She Was Crowned Miss Alabama USA in 2018 & Appreciates Acts of Chivalry From Her Dates

Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Hannah is a “proud member of the Alabama Crimson Tide,” according to her biography on the ABC website. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in communications, although she is currently an interior designer. Brown loves Alabama football, claiming that she “never misses a game,” and was crowned Miss Alabama USA 2018.

According to her bio, Brown seems to appreciate an old-fashioned, chivalrous gentleman who goes out of his way to pull out her chair or hold open a door for her. In her free time, she enjoys playing board games and listening to country music, and her Instagram account shows a certain emphasis on religion.

Brown has a brother named Patrick whom she seems to be quite close to and a few dogs to boot. This Bachelor contender knows how to strut her stuff during a beauty pageant, but she’s also a born-and-bred Alabama girl who isn’t afraid to rock some jean shorts and a cowgirl hat while riding a John Deere mower.

She Enjoys Boxing & Paddle Boarding & Struggled With Anxiety & Depression

Brown shared during her introduction for last year’s beauty pageant competitions that she enjoys boxing and picked up the sport about three years ago. She said she was a little surprised to discover that she’s pretty good at it and Hannah joked that now she “feels like Muhammad Ali.”

She also says that she struggled to figure out what she was passionate about, which led to some issues with anxiety and depression. “When you don’t know what your purpose is, or your passion is, you don’t really know what life is.”

Her Instagram account is filled with pictures of the Alabama native outdoors, including paddle boarding with her pup, sitting by the poolside, playing Frisbee on the beach and white water rafting with friends.

Knowing how previous seasons of The Bachelor have played out, it is pretty likely that there will be some drama on the show this season, but Brown already knows how she will deal with it. Hannah says she’ll “kill ’em with kindness. I don’t want to say one bad word about another girl, and unfortunately not everybody will take that same approach,” she said, according to Buzz Unites.

A Clip of Her One-on-One Date With Underwood Shows Some Awkward Moments of Silence & Nerves from Brown

Brown impressed viewers on the season premiere with her sweet and bubbly nature, and is clearly able to hold her own when it comes to charming her way through beauty pageants, but it looks like her nerves may get the best of her on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor.

Although she is celebrating her birthday alone with Underwood, a clip of her date with Underwood shows a nervous Brown who fails to find the words for a toast, which apparently prompts Underwood to question how serious she is about the relationship and whether or not she is just wasting his time.

“If Hannah can’t open up, I’m not going to be giving her a rose at the end of the night,” Underwood tells the camera.

According to the press release from ABC for Episode 2, Hannah and Colton will ride horses through the Vasquez Rocks National Area Park and then they’ll spend some time together in a private outdoor hot tub.

Tune in Monday nights at 8/7c to to see how Brown’s date with Underwood plays out on the newest episode of The Bachelor.

