Who Is Heather Martin on ‘The Bachelor?’ Get to Know the Contestant

The Bachelor season 23 is underway, as 30 female contestants compete for the heart of former NFL player Colton Underwood. The contestants come from diverse backgrounds and interests, including pageant stars, a phlebotomist, and a sloth.

One of the ladies featured on the popular reality dating competition show is Heather Martin. In her video introduction on Youtube, ahead of the show’s premiere, she said her special talent is “spitting ice cubes into my best friend’s mouth through cars, and catching them perfectly.”

Martin has gotten attention on the show because she has never been kissed. This is especially significant this season since Colton Underwood is a virgin. Beyond the fact that she hasn’t had her first kiss yet, which will no doubt be played up for as long as she’s on the show, here’s what you need to know about Heather Martin:

She Has a Degree in Marketing

Though Martin’s title on the show is “Never Been Kissed,” she does, in fact, have a real job. According to her LinkedIn page, she graduated from Biola University in 2017 with a degree in marketing. For 5 months in 2017, she worked as a marketing research consultant for a non-profit women’s pregnancy care clinic. Presently, she works as an Assistant Program Manager for Aethercomm.

She’s From California

According to her bio, Heather was born and raised in San Diego, California. They also describe her as “a thrill-seeker who enjoys bungee jumping, skydiving and river-rafting.” This love of adrenaline-inducing activities may come into play later on in The Bachelor season, as the show loves to plan over the top dates for The Bachelor and the women competing for his love.

The show lists her as being from Carlsbad, California, which is the location of her current job.

She Has a Close Relationship With Her Family

While Heather is not very active on Instagram, she does feature her family in many of her posts. She has two sisters, Shannon and Nicole, who also have her long blond hair and bright smile. On both sisters’ Instagrams, they also share regular photos with their sister. For Heather’s birthday, Shannon wrote “Happy birthday to the girl who I literally spend every waking second with!! I wouldn’t want to do life with anyone else! You are my other half and I love you more than you could possibly know;” Nicole said “You are my best friend, twin, go-to dance partner, wild other half, someone who gets me better than anyone else and the person I can count on to ALWAYS have my back no matter what! Wish I could be with you today but I know you are livin it up tonight love you so much it hurts.”

On Christmas, she shared an adorable video of her entire family attempting to sing along to Justin Bieber’s “Little Drummer Boy” with karaoke microphones that her mom got the girls as a gift. The girls took turns singing, and mom and dad danced in the background.

Tune in to ABC to watch The Bachelor on Mondays at 8pm ET, premiering January 6.