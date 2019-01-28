Heidi Klum’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heidi Klum, supermodel, designer, and judge of America’s Got Talent, is also a mother of four children: Helene (nicknamed Leni), Henry, Johan, and Lou. Though Klum keeps her family life relatively private on social media, it is apparent that she prioritizes time spent with her children, especially as they’re growing up and entering their teenage years.

Here’s what you need to know about Heidi Klum’s children:

1. They Approve of Her Fiancé Tom Kaulitz

Months after they made their relationship public with a red carpet debut in May 2018, Klum announced on Instagram in December that she and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz were engaged. Kaulitz is a German songwriter and music producer, and he plays guitar in the rock band “Tokio Hotel.”

Prior to their engagement, Klum told US Weekly that all four kids liked Kaulitz; when asked if she and Tom might get married, she said “Let’s see! Time will tell.” Klum is a hands-on mom and spends a lot of time with her children, and it’s clear on social media and in photos of the family out in public that Kaulitz plays an active role in their lives.

2. They Are From 2 Different Relationships

Klum got pregnant with her oldest child, Leni, while she and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore were dating; according to TMZ, the two broke up before Leni was born.

Heidi Klum later married Seal in 2005, and they had three children. Seal also legally adopted Klum’s daughter Leni, and they raised all four children together. Even though Klum and Seal split in 2012, they maintain a good co-parenting relationship, even taking trips as a family. After the Klum and Seal took their four children on a trip to Aspen (which Klum sweetly shared a photo from on Instagram), she told Entertainment Tonight “It’s never really easy, I guess, when you break up. There was probably a reason for it and it kind of takes its time but then, you know, were always there for our children and always will be. You always make it work. You just do.”

3. All 4 Kids Go to Summer Camp

Heidi Klum told Hello Magazine last year that she was putting her kids in summer camp for the second time; two of the kids attend sleepaway camp in New Hampshire, and the other two go to a camp in New York City because they don’t want to sleep away from home.

Though she admitted it was “a bit sad for me because I’m not used to it,” she said “when they come back, they are different kids in terms of they are more self-sufficient in a way… It’s a bit of freedom for them that I have to start at one point giving them.” For the kids who sleep away at camp, they spend two weeks in the woods without cell phone access, but their mother is able to email with them.

4. Leni Recently Reunited With Her Biological Father

Last August, although Klum has previously stated that Leni’s father is not in her life, TMZ reported that Leni and Flavio met during a family trip to Italy. They shared photos of the two hugging at the Cala di Volpe hotel in Porto Cervo while out to eat with Klum, her parents, and Leni’s three younger siblings.

5. Heidi Encourages Them to Express Themselves & Figure Out Their Own Paths

In an interview with Elle Magazine, she explained that the Germany press are sometimes critical of the way her daughters dress. She said “People get upset, especially in Germany, if they see my daughters wearing high heels. Big deal! If we go to a restaurant, they like to get dressed up. It’s fun for them. So what if they hobble on their little heels for 20 steps from the car to the restaurant? As long as they’re good kids and they get good grades, they can wear what they want to wear.”

Klum told Hello Magazine that Leni is currently taking dance classes (which Klum credits with building her own confidence when she was growing up) and that her son Henry has his father’s singing voice (though he is more interested in sports than singing).