‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 18 Remaining 6 Contestants

Hell’s Kitchen airs episode 12 of its 18th season tonight on Fox, featuring its final 6 contestants. This season is unique in that it puts rookie chefs competing on the show for the first time against past competitors who are returning for another chance to win.

Last week, Trevor McGrath from the veteran team was eliminated, which means Chris Motto, Bret Hauser, Heather Williams, Kanae Houston, Ariel Contreras-Fox, and Mia Castro are left in the competition. In tonight’s episode, called “Break on Through,” “The six remaining chefs must go through three extensive challenges to determine which five chefs receive a black jacket.”

Based on a video promo of the second challenge in tonight’s episode, it appears that Ariel and Mia received their black jackets earlier in the episode and will be safe from elimination. The other four contestants will compete in a quail challenge; at the end of the challenge, two more contestants will earn black jackets, and the other two will be up for elimination.

Introducing the challenge, Chef Gordon Ramsey says “As chefs, one of the qualities that makes us truly stand out is our creativity.” He then reveals that the ingredients used in the challenge will be chosen at random based on the spin of a wheel to choose a protein, two vegetables, and a wild card ingredient. The protein is quail, the two vegetables are eggplant and baby leeks, and the wild card ingredient is cauliflower.

Here are the 6 contestants heading into tonight’s episode:

Chris Motto (Rookie)

Motto is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and works as an executive chef at Mansurs on the Boulevard. According to The Advocate, he was also “a finalist in the recent Chefs Taste Challenge in New Orleans held in conjunction with Farm and Table NOLA.”

Bret Hauser (Veteran – Season 14)

Hauser is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and works as a private chef; during season 14 of the show, he left the competition early due to a serious back injury. Gordon Ramsey told TV Insider that Hauser was the returnee who surprised him the most.

Heather Williams (Veteran – Season 16)

Williams is from Easton, Pennsylvania and she was the runner-up in her first season. According to a poll taken by GoldDerby.com, only 2% of voters believed that Williams is most deserving of a jacket.

Kanae Houston (Rookie)

Houston works as a private chef in Los Angeles, California, and owns her “Always Homemade” cooking class company. She launched “Always Homemade” as her season of Hells Kitchen was premiering.

Ariel Contreras-Fox (Veteran – Season 6)

Contreras-Fox finished in 3rd place in her first season of Hell’s Kitchen; she is from Brooklyn, New York. According to her Instagram bio, she works as a corp. concept chef for Dos Caminos. She is also mother to a baby girl named Charlotte Grace. The GoldDerby.com pollers voted that Ariel is most deserving of a black jacket, which it appears she receives tonight.

Mia Castro (Rookie)

Castro is from Miami Beach, Florida where she works as a private chef. Based on the promotional video, Mia gets a jacket tonight and will advance to the top 5.

Watch Hell’s Kitchen season 18 on Fox, Fridays at 9/8pm CT.