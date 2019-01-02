Daryl Dragon Cause of Death: How Did Captain & Tennille Singer Die?

Daryl Dragon, Captain from the band Captain & Tennille, has died from renal failure at the age of 76. His former wife and the other half of the legendary singing duo, Toni Tennille, announced his death on January 2. Tennille told the Hollywood Reporter that she was with Dragon when he passed in hospice care. She said, “He was a brilliant musician with many friends who loved him greatly. I was at my most creative in my life, when I was with him.” TMZ reports that Dragon passed away in a hospice in Prescott, Arizona.

In a statement to Variety, Dragon’s spokesman, Harlon Boll, said that Tennille “was with him as he took his last breath… they remained in constant contact and were dear friends to the end… Toni has asked that all of Daryl’s many fans remember him as she does, with love and a grateful heart for the music they created together.”

Dragon Said in 2009 That He Was Suffering From Parkinson’s Disease

TMZ reported in 2009 that Dragon had been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. In an excerpt from her self-titled 2016 memoir, Tennille described her husband as a hypochondriac who believed he had numerous diseases. Tennille also accused her ex-husband o feigning illness. Dragon said in 2017 that he was working on his own memoir.

Dragon Got the Name ‘Captain’ From Wearing a Sea Captain’s Hat on Stage

Dragon was given the nickname Captain when he performed with the Beach Boys as a keyboard player between 1967 and 1972. Lead singer Mike Love christened him with the name after Dragon regularly wore a sea captain’s hat on stage. Dragon said in a 1999 interview that in the early days he was known as “Captain Keyboard.” With Captain & Tennille, Dragon was known for his songs, “Do That to Me One More Time,” “Muskrat Love” and “Love Will Keep Us Together.”

Tennille Said 2016 that the Couple Split Up Over ‘Intimacy Issues’

The couple were married in 1974 after they had been living together for some time. In 2016, Tennille told “Today,” that the record company and the couple’s parents were not comfortable with the pair co-habiting. When the record company put out a press release saying that the couple had married, they decided then to go through with a ceremony in Virginia City, Nevada. Tennille said during the same interview that the couple broke up over intimacy issues saying, “He just couldn’t be affectionate, he couldn’t just give me a hug. … And I don’t blame him because he came from a very, very difficult family and he had a famous but overbearing father. He was raised quite differently than I was. None of this is his fault. I kept trying and trying and thinking I could bring this man who has so much to give into the light. I wanted him to experience the joy that I had with my very loving family.”

Dragon Has Requested that No Funeral Be Held

Despite divorcing in 2014, Dragon and Tennille remained close in his final years. The Hollywood Reporter mentions that Dragon is survived by his brother, Doug, and two nieces, Kelly and Renee. The article also says that it was Dragon’s own request that no service be held in his honor.

