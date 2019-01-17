‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Returns: What Time & Channel Is It on?

'HTGAWM' Season 3 Finale The Season 3 finale of HTGAWM with murder is here, which means we're going to get an answer to the question that's been on our minds for weeks now: who killed Wes? The two-hour finale will air from 9pm to 11pm ET/PT on ABC, and fans are excited to find out if Connor is responsible for Wes's demise. Last week, we learned that Connor was in Annalise's house the night of the fire, and the final seconds of the episode showed him resuscitating Wes. But whether or not this means he actually killed Wes is still a mystery. The title of tonight's episode is "He Made a Terrible Mistake; Wes" and the synopsis reads, "In the first part of a combined Season 3 finale, a new angle in the DA's case forces Annalise to change her strategy, and the Keating 4 react to a revelation about Wes' death. In the second hour, details from the night of the fire show who killed Wes, testing Annalise's and the Keating 4's desire for self-preservation." What else can we expect from tonight's show? Click through our gallery for the top spoilers. (ABC) The Season 3 finale of HTGAWM with murder is here, which means we're going to get an answer to the question that's been on our minds for weeks now: who killed Wes? The two-hour finale will air from 9pm to 11pm ET/PT on ABC, and fans are excited to find out if Connor is responsible for Wes's demise. Last week, we learned that Connor was in Annalise's house the night of the fire, and the final seconds of the episode showed him resuscitating Wes. But whether or not this means he actually killed Wes is still a mystery. The title of tonight's episode is "He Made a Terrible Mistake; Wes" and the synopsis reads, "In the first part of a combined Season 3 finale, a new angle in the DA's case forces Annalise to change her strategy, and the Keating 4 react to a revelation about Wes' death. In the second hour, details from the night of the fire show who killed Wes, testing Annalise's and the Keating 4's desire for self-preservation." What else can we expect from tonight's show? Click through our gallery for the top spoilers. (ABC)

Tonight, How to Get Away With Murder returns with the second half of season 5, and there are a lot of burning questions on everyone’s mind.

The show will pick up tonight on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.

Fans of the series are well aware that it has been two long months since the series has aired, and tonight, we’re hoping to get some answers.

Where did we leave off? Who has died, and what is left to learn? And what’s the deal with the mysterious Gabriel? Read on.

In November, we learned that Ronald Miller died at Connor and Oliver’s wedding. This isn’t really a surprise– as we’ve learned by now, the show isn’t scared to kill off its key characters.

The death transpired after Michaela told Nate that a call was made to the state the day Nate Sr. died, and whoever made that call is responsible for his father’s death. Fast forward some time and we (and Nate) learn that Miller is the one who made the call.

When Miller shows up at the wedding to propose to Bonnie, Nate seeks him out and essentially pummels him to death.

For those who may forget– Miller is the Interm District Attorney and was Bonnie’s boyfriend. It was a bit shocking to see Nate go at this guy in a full fit of rage, but by now, who knows what sides of people other characters can bring out.

The ongoing mystery surrounding Gabriel is also something work discussing. Why is this kid even here? What’s his objective?

In the fall finale, we learned that Gabriel isn’t Annalise’s son– he is Sam (Tom Verica’s) son from a previous marriage. Annalise was the one who broke that marriage up when she started seeing Sam years ago.

At the top of the episode, Annalise took a few bathroom breaks to down some liquor. This wasn’t a good sign– it means she’s back off the tracks. She then had a strange interaction with Gabriel in a church.

When Annalise went home towards the end of the episode, she collapsed on her living room floor. Only to be woken by the sound of none other than Gabriel (he took her keys at the church.) We’ll have to tune in tonight to see how Gabriel reacts to the fact that Annalise already knew he was Sam’s son. Is he surprised? Angry? And again, what is his goal here?

Only time will tell.

Be sure to tune into a new episode of Hot to Get Away with Murder tonight on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.