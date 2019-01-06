How to Watch ‘Shark Tank’ Online As It Returns Tonight

After a short hiatus because of the holiday season, brand new season 10 episodes of Shark Tank return with the show’s winter premiere, starting back up with episode 9. For those who would like to watch the show, but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be in need of an alternative way to watch Shark Tank. Tonight’s episode airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. The show airs on the ABC network, but for those without a cable subscription, you may be looking for an alternative way to watch the show.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Shark Tank live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch Shark Tank live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch Shark Tank episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

The episode 9 synopsis of what to expect on Shark Tank tonight reads, “A design that helps access a vehicle’s roof; a lower impact alternative to the treadmill; cold brew coffee kit; a seat that makes it easier to carry a baby.” Episode 10’s Xfinity plot descriptions states, “Brothers from Utah introduce their treasure hunt game experience; entrepreneurs from Wisconsin and New York present their line of streetwear that donates a school uniform to a child in need.”

Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary have all returned to the show this season. There have been and will also still be some guest sharks in the mix, including Richard Branson, Sarah Blakely, Bethenny Frankel, Rohan Oza and Alex Rodriguez. ABC has reported that new guest sharks also on the show include Charles Barkley, Matt Higgins and, former Shark Tank entrepreneur-turned-Shark, Jamie Siminoff. Over the course of the series, the cast has amassed over $100 million in deals. And, according to USA Today, there is a total of 22 episodes for the entire season.

When it comes to what the sharks know about the identities of the entrepreneurs who appear on Shark Tank, executive producer Clay Newbill told USA Today that, “They know nothing about the companies or the entrepreneurs behind the companies. This is by design; it forces sharks to ask questions about the business and the founders behind it, and allows our viewers to learn about it just as the sharks do. It also adds some pressure on the sharks who must decide quickly if this is something that they’re interested in, and they have to jockey for position with an offer to beat out the other sharks.” And when it comes to the decisions and questions from the sharks, Newbill insists that the statements and choices they make are entirely up to them.

Tune in Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT to see the sharks in action, as well as the latest products featured on the show.