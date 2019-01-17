How To Watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Premiere Online

Tonight, Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access after a long break since the Season 1 finale. Reviews say that Season 2 is even better than Season 1, so fans are excited to see what happens next. After the cliffhanger that ended Season 1, we can only imagine the twists and turns waiting for us now. Tonight’s Season 2 Episode 1 premiere, called “Brother,” will air at 8:30 p.m. Eastern (7:30 p.m. Central.)

The show is exclusive to CBS All Access in the United States, which is available via either of the following options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the CBS All Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This services gives you complete access to CBS’ on-demand library, which includes CBS All Access exclusives such at this one.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If you’re watching on Apple TV, by the way, and don’t see the CBS All Access channel, update your software and then sign back in.

On Roku, you may need to add the CBS All Access channel by clicking Home, Streaming Channels, navigating to the Roku Channel Store, finding Movies & TV, and then selecting CBS All Access and then “Add Channel.”

On Android TV, you may need to go to the Google Play Store, search for the CBS All Access app, and then install it to watch the show if you haven’t used the app before.

For iOS or Android, you’ll have to download the CBS All Access app first before using it.

(By the way, you don’t have to watch live. You can always go back and watch your show on CBS All Access later too.)

Preview

When Season 1 ended, we were left with a big cliffhanger. Here’s a quick recap of what happened at the end of Season 1, in case you need a refresher.

First, we learned in Season 1 that Michael’s love interest Ash Tyler was actually their Klingon enemy Voq, remade to look just like Ash, but with Ash’s memories implanted and Voq’s memories hidden. Ultimately, Voq’s Klingon partner L’Rell had to attempt to exorcize Voq’s memories from Voq/Tyler because having two sets of memories was threatening his life. In the end, Tyler’s personality remained but had Voq’s memories. When Season 1 concluded, L’Rell took leadership of the Klingon High Council. Tyler chose to leave the Discovery and help L’Rell unite the Klingon houses.

Stamets’ husband, Dr. Culber, died in Season 1. That was heartbreaking, but Stamets somehow reconnected with him while he was part of the spore drive. So maybe we didn’t see the last of Culber.

Emperor Philippa Georgiou was taken from the Mirror Universe with Michael, and had to pretend to be Prime-Capt. Georgiou for the sake of their mission. But Georgiou isn’t about to give up her Mirror Universe ways, and while on mission, she threatened to kill Burnham. They struck a deal, and Georgiou agreed to hand over the detonator if she was allowed to escape. A bonus scene later revealed that she was recruited into Section 31. She’ll be part of a new spinoff series, but she’s also expected to be seen in Season 2.

Burnham’s mutiny charge is ultimately expunged and she’s now a Starfleet commander and Chief Science Officer of the Discovery. Tilly joins the commander training program, and Saru is the first Kelpien to receive Starfleet’s medal of honor.

At the very end of the Season 1 finale, Sarek was on board the Discovery while they were heading to Vulcan to pick up the Discovery’s new captain. But on their way, they received a Priority 1 distress call from the USS Enterprise, with Captain Pike on board. We weren’t told what the distress call was about, or whether or not Spock was on board with him. (It appears that he was, judging by the previews for Season 2.) We also weren’t told who the new captain of the Discovery is going to be, but it looks like picking up the new captain is going to be put on hold for a while. Fans were hoping the new captain might be Sarek, Michael Burnham, Tilly, or maybe even T’Pol from Enterprise, since this is just 90 years after that series, or maybe even the long-missing Lorca Prime. But more than likely, Pike is going to take the helm, at least temporarily, for Discovery’s new mission.