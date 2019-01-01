‘I Am Jazz’ Season 5 Spoilers

Season 5 of ‘I Am Jazz’ is here, and we’ve got your top spoilers for the season.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Jazz prepares for a final weigh-in for her gender confirmation surgery; Dr. Bowers shocks Greg and Jeanette with changes to the surgical plan; Jazz and her friends head out for a night of fun at prom, but it turns into a nightmare.”

Jazz also shares that she could see herself in a lesbian relationship. In a preview for the episode, Jazz share, “I can envision that one thousand percent,” she said of a lesbian relationship. Jazz went on to say that as of now, she wants “a relationship with a guy.”

What other spoilers can we expect tonight? Jazz receives news about her surgery that may not be what she expected, and a new man enters her life.

Jazz underwent surgery in June, and has assured her fans that she’s doing well these days. In December, she told People, “I’ve been waiting for this my whole life and now it’s time.” A physician who spoke to People said the surgery was “the most difficult case that I have encountered.”

And what do we know about Jazz’s new boyfriend, Amir? Jennings tells People, “There’s a boy in the picture now… Amir just gets me, and I get him.” She also admits that the two have kissed “a lot”.

Jazz has remained pretty quiet about Amir on social media, but that’s likely because of her show.

Jazz Jennings, a teenager from South Florida, was assigned male at birth. When she was four, she was diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Jazz gained fame after being featured at the young age of six in a Barbara Walters interview to discuss gender identity.

Be sure to tune in to the new season of I Am Jazz tonight on TLC at 10pm ET/PT.